PuroClean Mobilizes Franchise Locations Across the Country for Holiday Giveback Efforts

Property Restoration Franchise Spreads Holiday Cheer Through PuroClean Cares®: Season of Giving campaign

TAMARAC, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, a leading brand in property restoration and remediation throughout the country, mobilized its franchise network to instill a renewed sense of hope in children and families across North America through the PuroClean Cares®: Season of Giving campaign. The brand fostered a spirit of joy, cheer, and gratitude through various efforts, including hosting toy drives, assembling meals for food pantries, feeding homeless communities, supporting group homes, and more.

"At PuroClean, Servant Leadership is more than just a core value—it's a responsibility we carry in every community we serve," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "Our PuroClean Cares community giveback efforts reflect our unwavering dedication to putting local community members first. We are extremely grateful to the entire PuroClean family for coming together this holiday season to support those in need. Our teams have demonstrated what it means to lead boldly with the heart of a servant."

These efforts were made possible not only by PuroClean's dedicated Franchise Owners but also through the collaboration displayed by their entire teams, led by their Business Development Representatives. Standout efforts include:

Wayne Terry , PuroClean in Jacksonville, FL : This franchise held a Toys for Tots event, gathering enough donations to fill a 15-foot U-Haul truck.

This franchise held a Toys for Tots event, gathering enough donations to fill a 15-foot U-Haul truck. Francis Fiolek , PuroClean in Fairfield, CT : This franchise partnered with Al's Angels, a support center for families dealing with blood disease and cancer, to assemble meal bins for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah. Over 1,500 meal bins were distributed to churches and hospitals for Thanksgiving, and building on that momentum, more than 20,000 toys were collected and donated in December.

This franchise partnered with Al's Angels, a support center for families dealing with blood disease and cancer, to assemble meal bins for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah. Over 1,500 meal bins were distributed to churches and hospitals for Thanksgiving, and building on that momentum, more than 20,000 toys were collected and donated in December. Nelson & Sujey Rivera , PuroClean in Parsippany, NJ : This location partnered with the Arc of New Jersey to adopt an adult group home for Christmas, providing everything on their wish lists.

This location partnered with the Arc of to adopt an adult group home for Christmas, providing everything on their wish lists. Jaime & Nick Theisen , PuroClean in Olathe, KS : This franchise partnered with New Hope Food Pantry for both Thanksgiving and Christmas donation efforts.

This franchise partnered with New Hope Food Pantry for both Thanksgiving and Christmas donation efforts. Debi & Matt Heileman , PuroClean in Scottsdale, AZ : This location raised $5,000 for H.E.L.P. (Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership). The donation will help provide essential snacks and food to homeless youth throughout the upcoming winter months.

This location raised for H.E.L.P. (Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership). The donation will help provide essential snacks and food to homeless youth throughout the upcoming winter months. Steven Feldmann , PuroClean in Cedar Rapids, IA : This franchise partnered with the RoughRiders hockey club for a "Teddy Bear Toss" at a local hockey game. With the help of fans, who threw about 1,300 teddy bears onto the ice, the stuffed animals were then dried and donated to Waypoint, The Boys and Girls Club, and Toys for Tots.

This franchise partnered with the RoughRiders hockey club for a "Teddy Bear Toss" at a local hockey game. With the help of fans, who threw about 1,300 teddy bears onto the ice, the stuffed animals were then dried and donated to Waypoint, The Boys and Girls Club, and Toys for Tots. Ivan Oliver , PuroClean in San Antonio, TX : This franchise hosted a cookout in partnership with the Christian Assistance Ministry and served meals to 140 homeless individuals.

This franchise hosted a cookout in partnership with the Christian Assistance Ministry and served meals to 140 homeless individuals. Darrel Depot & Monica Chapman , PuroClean in Williston, VT : This franchise partnered with Operation Fire Cuffs, a toy drive that supports The University of Vermont Children's Hospital.

This franchise partnered with Operation Fire Cuffs, a toy drive that supports The Children's Hospital. Alejandra Fajardo & David Acosta , PuroClean Mineola, NY : Along with the Mineola Chamber of Commerce, this franchise partnered with Toys for Tots to collect and deliver donated toys to the local Chaminade High School, contributing to their annual toy drive.

Along with the Chamber of Commerce, this franchise partnered with Toys for Tots to collect and deliver donated toys to the local Chaminade High School, contributing to their annual toy drive. Trey & Janice Bell , PuroClean in Elyria, OH : With the help of over 21 strategic partners, this franchise partnered with Neighborhood Alliance's Christmas for Caring program's Holiday Hope Drive, gathering necessary items for children and seniors in need.

With the help of over 21 strategic partners, this franchise partnered with Neighborhood Alliance's Christmas for Caring program's Holiday Hope Drive, gathering necessary items for children and seniors in need. Jonathan Beever , Shawn McDermott & Andrew Rankel , PuroClean in Kingston, NY : This franchise sponsored a community holiday event, the Snowflake Festival, and gave out free bicycles. They also participated in Project Santa, a gift distribution initiative for People's Place.

This franchise sponsored a community holiday event, the Snowflake Festival, and gave out free bicycles. They also participated in Project Santa, a gift distribution initiative for People's Place. Charles & Sharon Atkins , PuroClean in Cleveland, TN : A group of individuals met in Newland, NC , to distribute Christmas toys, blankets, bicycles, and food to the residents of Newland and the surrounding area in Avery County . This event was led by Breleigh Atkins Rhodes of this PuroClean team. Over 200 families were given food, more than 1,000 gifts, and 60 bicycles were donated. Nearly 500 children's lives were positively impacted by receiving coats and toys to brighten their Christmas.

A group of individuals met in , to distribute Christmas toys, blankets, bicycles, and food to the residents of and the surrounding area in . This event was led by Breleigh Atkins Rhodes of this PuroClean team. Over 200 families were given food, more than 1,000 gifts, and 60 bicycles were donated. Nearly 500 children's lives were positively impacted by receiving coats and toys to brighten their Christmas. Kevin Hennings , PuroClean in Pineville, NC : This location partnered with The Marine Corps and Toys for Tots Foundation and collected 52 toys. Kevin already has a plan for next year to do a similar effort with The Office Bar and Grill locally, where donors of toys will get free drinks.

This location partnered with The Marine Corps and Toys for Tots Foundation and collected 52 toys. Kevin already has a plan for next year to do a similar effort with The Office Bar and Grill locally, where donors of toys will get free drinks. Chris & Lauren Sanford , PuroClean in Warwick, RI : This franchise partnered with the Marine Corps for Toys for Tots, collecting over 1,100 toys for local children.

This franchise partnered with the Marine Corps for Toys for Tots, collecting over 1,100 toys for local children. Manuel Opaza & Victor Gutierrez , PuroClean in Zephyrhills, FL : This location partnered with Toys for Tots and raised $2,050 for the organization.

PuroClean's Home Office once again partnered with Kids in Distress to help support struggling families throughout South Florida who are unable to afford high-cost items and toys for their loved ones. Kids In Distress, Inc. (KID) is a nationally accredited organization dedicated to preventing child abuse, preserving families, and treating children who have been abused and neglected. The Home Office support team, along with dozens of community members, local business partners, including Allegra 360 Printing and Rotelli Pizza and Pasta, and Ricardo Herdan, owner of PuroClean in Aventura, FL —who partnered with a local State Farm— gathered toys valued at over $2,500 from the organization's wish list and more. These donations were collected from drop-off locations near and far for delivery to KID.

"Our Franchise Owners were able to partner with so many wonderful organizations across the country to bring joy to countless communities, and at the Home Office we contributed by not only empowering their efforts but also organizing our own giveback initiatives during the Season of Giving," Alex Pericchi, Vice President of Marketing and Online Learning, said. "At PuroClean, caring for communities is at the core of who we are. This incredible nationwide effort shows our deep commitment to making a meaningful difference for those in need."

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada through a network nearing 500 offices. PuroClean Cares® is the brand's commitment to community. Through PuroClean Cares initiatives like the PuroClean Cares®: Season of Giving, the company extends its service beyond property recovery by actively engaging in community support and charitable activities.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-351-2282 or visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearly 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.

