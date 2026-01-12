PuroClean Partners with Go Mini's to Provide Fast, Reliable Storage Solutions for Restoration Projects Nationwide

National Partnership Enhances Efficiency and Customer Experience During Disaster Recovery

TAMARAC, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, is proud to announce a National Strategic Partnership with Go Mini's, the national portable storage franchise known for helping families through life's transitions. This collaboration enables Go Mini's to deliver secure, on-site storage directly to PuroClean's network of 500+ franchises across the United States, supporting property owners during some of life's most challenging moments.

Through a collaborative partnership, PuroClean Franchise Owners seamlessly deploy Go Mini's portable storage containers, which are delivered promptly to help protect customers' belongings throughout the restoration process. Whether responding to water damage, fire, mold, or biohazard cleanup, this partnership ensures restoration teams can work efficiently, provides peace of mind to home and business owners, and reinforces PuroClean Franchise Owners as trusted, full-service partners during critical property restoration situations.

A critical component of many restoration projects is the pack-out and contents cleaning process, where belongings must be carefully removed, inventoried, protected, and restored while mitigation and restoration are underway. Go Mini's portable containers act as secure, on-site extensions of the job site, allowing PuroClean teams to streamline pack-outs, reduce handling and transportation delays, and begin contents cleaning faster, helping return customers' personal items more efficiently and with greater care.

Key Consumer Benefits:

Every PuroClean franchise can offer customers a standardized 15% savings on container rentals and transportation costs. Fast, Priority Response: Go Mini's responds quickly to urgent requests, providing secure storage when homeowners need it most.

Go Mini's responds quickly to urgent requests, providing secure storage when homeowners need it most. On-Site Safety & Convenience: Clean, weatherproof, ground-level storage is delivered directly to the property, minimizing disruption during the restoration process.

Clean, weatherproof, ground-level storage is delivered directly to the property, minimizing disruption during the restoration process. Streamlined Experience: A consistent process and discount structure across all PuroClean franchises ensures reliable service nationwide.

"During disaster recovery, every minute counts, and protecting homeowners' belongings is a top priority," said Steve White, PuroClean President. "Partnering with Go Mini's allows our franchises to deliver fast, reliable storage solutions that enhance the restoration experience and give families peace of mind."

Go Mini's complements PuroClean's restoration services with its extensive container selection, including industry-exclusive 20-foot units and compact solutions for smaller spaces. Its proprietary delivery system allows placement in tight areas where others cannot, while local Go Mini's teams provide dedicated service to ensure on-time, on-budget projects that support efficient job completion and positive customer outcomes.

"Restoration projects move quickly, and protecting contents from further damage is essential," said Chris Walls, CEO of Go Mini's. "This partnership equips PuroClean teams with flexible, on-site storage solutions that support efficient pack-outs and contents cleaning, helping families recover faster while restoration work is completed."

Through this national partnership, PuroClean and Go Mini's are redefining the restoration experience by combining fast response, safe storage, and consistent service for homeowners across the country.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across the United States and Canada, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

About Go Mini's

Founded in 2002, Go Mini's® has become one of the fastest-growing portable storage and moving companies in North America with locations in 41 states in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In 2012, the brand converted into a franchise model and now has 114 sold franchises within the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Go Mini's is proud to have been recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise in 2017, as well as being ranked 16th by Entrepreneur Magazine in their list of 2017's Top New Franchises. Go Mini's Franchising LLC. was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. Got a Project? Get a Mini. For more information, please go to https://www.gominis.com/ .

