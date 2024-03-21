PuroClean Named a Top 100 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Female Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with PuroClean's Performance

TAMARAC, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, has been recognized by Franchise Business Review as a 2024 Top Franchise for Women. Only 100 brands were named to the annual list of award winners.

"At PuroClean, we believe in empowering individuals to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "Being acknowledged as a Top Franchise for Women reinforces our commitment to providing unparalleled support and opportunities for all our franchise owners, contributing to a more diverse and inclusive franchising landscape."

For over two decades, PuroClean been a trusted partner for home and business owners, offering restoration and remediation services. The company's footprint spans across the Continental United States, and includes Hawaii and Puerto Rico, as well as Canada, with a network of nearly 500 offices. In the past year alone, PuroClean has seen significant expansion with the addition of over 60 new franchise locations, recruited and hired new home-office team members, and won numerous notable awards, including being named a top 50 franchise in 2024 by Franchise Business Review.

"Our franchise owners' satisfaction and success are at the core of everything we do," continued White. "This recognition by Franchise Business Review serves as an indicator of how our efforts positively impact the women in our system and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the support structure we've built within PuroClean."

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a franchise research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only reviews of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that recognize the top franchises in specific sectors.

PuroClean was among many top franchise systems representing over 300 franchise brands and more than 8,500 female franchise owners who participated in the Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. PuroClean's franchise owners were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

"Franchising is a terrific option for women seeking business ownership on a full or part-time basis," said Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review. "With so many franchise opportunities to choose from, it's critical to do in-depth research to understand how satisfied current female franchise owners are with the training and support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, culture, and leadership of any brand they're considering before making an investment. When you look at the brands on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Women, 89% of women said they enjoy being part of their franchise organizations, and 88% said they enjoy operating the business, making them all excellent options for women looking to make the transition to business ownership."

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearly 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

