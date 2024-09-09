PuroClean Named One of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2024 by Franchise Business Review

PuroClean Identified as a Top Franchise to Be Recognized for Strong Financial Performance and High Franchisee Satisfaction Based on a Survey of Nearly 35,000 Franchise Owners

TAMARAC, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation companies, was identified by Franchise Business Review as a top franchise brand to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2024 report on the Most Profitable Franchises.

PuroClean is a world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services. For over 20 years, PuroClean has assisted residential and commercial customers across the United States and Canada through a network nearing 500 offices.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2024 by Franchise Business Review," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "Our franchise growth and increased profitability for Franchise Owners are a testament to the strength of our support systems and the dedication of our support team. We are proud of the strong financial performance and high satisfaction ratings from our Franchise Owners, which reflect our focus on providing comprehensive support and fostering a collaborative franchise community."

To identify the award-winning companies on this year's Most Profitable Franchises list, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from nearly 35,000 franchise owners regarding their overall satisfaction with their brand and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Other factors include the annual income of franchise owners and the minimum startup capital requirement.

"Owner satisfaction, profitability, and long-term return on your investment are three of the most critical factors anyone should consider before investing in any franchise business," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Most franchise businesses — like any new business — require several years of hard work before they start to really take off, but if you take the time to do your research, you have a much better chance of finding an opportunity that can help you attain significant wealth over time. The companies on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises offer a better than average shot at growing your income and received the highest ratings from current franchise owners on our independent satisfaction survey."

PuroClean's Franchise Owners were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. The brand's survey data showed the following:

Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2024 Most Profitable Franchises . For more information about PuroClean, please visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearly 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. To read FBR's publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/ . To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

SOURCE PuroClean