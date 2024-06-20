PuroClean of Morristown Named Franchise of the Year

Local New Jersey Business Named Top-Performing North American Franchise at 2024 Annual PuroClean Owner's Convention

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, has announced its 2023 Franchise of the Year. Nelson and Sujey Rivera, owners of PuroClean of Morristown, were named the PuroClean Franchise of the Year at the company's Annual International Convention. Selected from nearly 500 franchise locations across North America, PuroClean of Morristown was recognized for receiving outstanding scores across several categories, including sales growth, market share, sales revenue, and profitability, among others.

PuroClean of Morristown receives Franchise of the Year Award at 2024 PuroClean Annual Convention

The Riveras, who co-own and operate PuroClean of Morristown, Livingston, and Bloomfield, exemplify PuroClean's commitment to helping New Jersey residents and their properties recover from the unthinkable when disaster strikes.

As the third of 12 children, the father of two young daughters, and a decorated firefighter, Nelson knows the importance of being there for community members in their darkest hours. Currently the Deputy Fire Chief in Orange, NJ, he has earned multiple awards for his bravery and dedication to service, including the City of Orange Chamber of Commerce Valor Award, New Jersey State Firemen's Mutual Benevolent Association Award for Valor, and the American Red Cross Hero Award.

"There can only be one Franchise of the Year, and with so many wonderful franchise owners, it's always a tight competition," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "As both a PuroClean Franchise Owner and an active firefighter, Nelson Rivera has worked tirelessly to put out both literal and figurative fires, putting his life on the line for others while expecting nothing in return. He has seen and helped people through their worst days, whether it be water, storm, mold, or fire damage. Nelson and Sujey exemplify what it means to be a true Paramedic of Property Damage—everyone should take a page or two out of the Rivera family's book."

Nelson has been a resident of Essex County since 1999, when his family made the move to Newark. He later relocated to Orange, where he began serving as a firefighter in 2009 and still serves to this day as the Deputy Fire Chief. Nelson's journey with PuroClean began as a technician, and it was through working with the owner of PuroClean Livingston that he discovered his passion for the business.

In 2017, Nelson, along with his co-owner and wife, Sujey, moved to Livingston to be closer to the business. Soon afterward, the duo opened their first PuroClean franchise in Morristown, later expanding to Bloomfield and then Livingston, where Nelson first got his start. Nelson still serves as a chief in the Orange Fire Department, running the business when not on duty. Now, with a total of five locations – four of which are in New Jersey – his franchise serves all of Essex County and nearby areas. Recently, he expanded into Oregon in partnership with two other PuroClean franchise owners.

"We're so honored. All I have to say is that, honestly, in the almost five years that we've been here, it's been such an incredible experience. Nelson is such a hardworking person, and he's so deserving," Sujey said. "I want to give so many thanks to the corporate team. What we continue to do is never enough; we always want to try to be better. I appreciate all the support of everyone, [who] from the beginning, has always just shown so much love and support. We're here because of all of you. So, thank you."

PuroClean is one of the leading restoration franchise companies in the United States. Each year, the brand performs thousands of jobs throughout North America, providing restoration services for everything from common household mishaps to large-scale disasters.

As a leading franchise concept, the PuroClean model is ideal for business entrepreneurs passionate about contributing to their communities during times of need or natural disasters. PuroClean Franchise Owners receive extensive training on proper remediation and restoration techniques through the PuroClean Academy, which is both hands-on and classroom-based. The Academy also provides pre-opening training courses to help prepare new owners for the launch of their local PuroClean businesses. The company also offers marketing support to help its franchise owners reach success.

For more information about PuroClean of Morristown, call (973)-993-6444, email [email protected] or visit https://www.puroclean.com/pm-nj/

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

