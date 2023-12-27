PuroClean Partners with Local Businesses and Kids In Distress (KID) To Create Holiday Magic, Collects Hundreds of Toys for Donation

Property Restoration and Remediation Franchise Hosts First Annual Toy Drive

TAMARAC, Fla., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, a leading brand in property restoration and remediation throughout the country, has recently wrapped up their PuroClean Cares: Season of Giving toy drive campaign. The brand and local business partners generously donated to Kids In Distress to help support struggling families throughout South Florida who are unable to afford high-cost items and toys for their children and loved ones. Kids In Distress, Inc. (KID) is a nationally accredited organization dedicated to preventing child abuse, preserving families, and treating children who have been abused and neglected.

PuroClean Cares Toy Drive

"KID does so much for so many disadvantaged families every single day, and it was truly an honor to partner with them. They have spent forty years providing crucial services to families, kids, and teens in need, so joining forces was a no-brainer," Alex Pericchi, Vice President of Marketing and Online Learning, said. "This massive toy drive would not have happened without them and the work they have done and continue to do every day."

The PuroClean home office and franchise offices across South Florida, along with dozens of community members and local business partners gathered over 500 donations, funneling them from drop-off locations near and far to be delivered to KID.

By joining forces with KID and local businesses, PuroClean aims to reach a wider audience, ensuring that the Season of Giving campaign has a far-reaching impact that will inspire all PuroClean locations to go above and beyond in giving back to their communities.

"We initiated this effort in hopes of bringing joy and cheer to our local communities this holiday season. Every child deserves to experience magic and love during the holidays, no matter their circumstances," said Steve White, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for our team members, franchise owners, and participating partners who came together to make this happen."

Partners include the owners and team members of the following local Southern Florida PuroClean locations; Ricardo Herdan, David Shiffman, Carlos Niemes, Joaquin Seminario, Kay Henriques and Hugo Urribarri. Other local business partners include Allegra Printing, Bright Pink Agency, the City of Tamarac, Rotelli Pizza and Pasta, Comfactor Air, State Farm - Sharon King, BurgerFi HQ, Dermalife Veins and Unique Cleaners.

About PuroClean
PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 450 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

