PuroClean President Steve White Discusses PuroVet Program on Veterans Radio

TAMARA, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean is proud to announce that its President, Steve White, recently participated in an insightful interview with Jim Fausone of Veterans Radio. The discussion focused on the PuroVet program, an initiative designed to support military veterans in launching their own business within the disaster restoration industry.

Steve White, a native of Michigan, entered the United States Army after receiving an ROTC scholarship. His military service instilled in him a strong sense of discipline, leadership, and commitment—qualities that have significantly contributed to his success in the world of franchising, where he has over thirty years of experience.

During the interview, White highlighted the core mission of the PuroVet program: to provide veterans with the tools, training, and resources necessary to succeed as entrepreneurs in the fast-growing field of disaster restoration. Recognizing the unique skills and dedication that veterans bring to the business world, PuroClean is committed to fostering an environment where these individuals can thrive.

"The PuroVet program is our way of giving back to those who have served our country," said White. "We believe that veterans possess a unique combination of leadership, discipline, and problem-solving abilities that make them ideal candidates for business ownership. Through PuroVet, we aim to offer comprehensive support to help them build successful and sustainable businesses."

The PuroVet program includes specialized training in disaster restoration services, mentorship from experienced industry professionals, and access to a robust network of support. By participating in this program, veteran business owners can leverage PuroClean's established brand and operational expertise to navigate the challenges of starting and growing a business.

In the interview, White also discussed the broader impact of the PuroVet program on local communities. By empowering veterans to become business owners, PuroClean is helping to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and enhance the resilience of communities across the nation.

"Veterans have already demonstrated their commitment to serving our country, and now we have the opportunity to serve them," White added. "We are excited to see the positive changes that PuroVet participants are bringing to their communities, and we look forward to supporting even more veterans in their entrepreneurial journeys."

The interview with Steve White on Veterans Radio is available for listening on the Veterans Radio website.

