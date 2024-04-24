PuroClean Ranked a Top Low-Cost Franchise in Entrepreneur's Startups Magazine

TAMARAC, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, recently ranked No.6 in Entrepreneur's list of top franchises that can be started for less than $100,000, published in the Spring issue of Entrepreneur Media's StartUps magazine and on Entrepreneur.com.

"Climbing the ranks to number six on Entrepreneur's esteemed list of top franchises under $100,000 is an extraordinary testament to our commitment to accessibility and excellence," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "This recognition not only underscores the value of our franchise model but also reflects the dedication of our entire PuroClean family. We're honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur and remain steadfast in our mission to empower entrepreneurs with a proven pathway to success."

For over two decades, PuroClean has been a trusted partner for home and business owners, offering restoration and remediation services. The company's footprint spans across the Continental United States, and includes Hawaii and Puerto Rico, as well as Canada, with a network of nearly 500 offices. In the past year alone, PuroClean has seen significant expansion, adding over 60 new franchise locations, recruiting and hiring new home-office team members, and winning numerous awards. Notably, PuroClean was ranked number 82 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 Franchise 500® Rankings, marking the brand's third consecutive year within the top 100 and its seventh consecutive year appearing on the list.

The companies on this list are ranked based on the scores they received in the 2023 Franchise 500, which evaluates franchise opportunities based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

"Many people are surprised to learn how affordable a franchise can be," says Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "There truly are incredible brands available at every level of investment — and with this list, we hope that prospective franchisees can find the right opportunity for both their lifestyles and their budgets."

To view PuroClean in the full ranking, pick up the Spring 2024 issue of Startups magazine, available on newsstands on April 2nd, or find the list at entrepreneur.com/franchises.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearing 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

