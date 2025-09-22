PuroClean Reaches 500-Unit Milestone, Fueled by People-First Leadership and Relentless Customer Service

Over The Last Decade, The Paramedics of Property Damage Have More Than Doubled Their Franchise Location Count, Cementing Their Status as a Restoration Powerhouse

TAMARAC, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, proudly announces a historic milestone: the signing of the brand's 500th franchise location. This achievement was made possible through the vision and leadership of PuroClean's owners, Chairman & CEO, Mark W. Davis, and Vice Chairman, Frank Torre. Their investments and commitment to elevated systems have paved the way for PuroClean's Leadership and Home Office Support Team to help build a World-Class Brand alongside its Franchise Owners. In just 10 years, the brand has grown from 222 to 500 locations across North America, stretching from Hawaii to Puerto Rico, San Diego to Vancouver, Miami to St. John's, Newfoundland. This exponential growth reflects more than just expansion; it signals real impact: families supported, communities restored, and a higher bar for the PuroClean network and restoration industry.

PuroClean’s owners, Vice Chairman, Frank Torre and Chairman & CEO, Mark W. Davis, with the 500 location map. (PRNewsfoto/PuroClean)

Founded in 2001, the brand has seen incredible growth over the past decade. In 2015, Davis and Torre purchased the company. Under their leadership, the average franchise unit sales has grown by five times, and PuroClean has evolved into one of the fastest-growing restoration franchise companies in North America, a sign of the strength and legacy of the brand. Davis and Torre have invested heavily in infrastructure, training, and above all, people, laying the foundation for a culture of Relentless Customer Service that sets PuroClean apart in the restoration industry.

"In 2015, Frank Torre and I didn't just purchase a restoration company; we invested in a movement in the restoration industry where we believe we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of our PuroClean Franchise Owners, their families, the communities that we serve, and all the people in the PuroClean ecosystem," said Davis. Speaking on the brand's recent 500-unit achievement, he added,"…we view it more as a milestone on PuroClean's journey towards delivering Relentless Customer Service to more communities across the United States and Canada."

With 500 locations, PuroClean joins a small, distinguished circle of franchise brands. Fewer than 4% of franchise systems nationwide ever achieve this milestone, and PuroClean is proud to stand among them. Each locally owned and operated, community-forward franchise is backed by the strength and support of a national brand, giving customers confidence that when disaster strikes, they can rely on a network proven more than 500 times, and counting.

"At 500 units, what stands out most isn't just our size, it's our culture. We've built a community where people genuinely care about helping each other succeed," said Tim Courney, Vice President of Franchise Development at PuroClean. "A culture like ours is built with intention, and it starts with finding the right fit. We're focused on a franchise growth strategy that matches the right people to the right opportunity."

In 2013, Steve White joined PuroClean as President and COO, and since then, he has helped shape the company's culture into the strong brand it is today. Eight years ago, multi-unit Franchise Owners Keegan Trudgen and Tim Lohse presented a proposal to White that led to the development of the structure for multi-unit ownership. This June, they signed PuroClean's 500th franchise agreement live on stage at the PuroClean Annual International Convention in Grapevine, TX, becoming co-owners of PuroClean of North Knoxville, TN. With 14 locations across the U.S., they are the largest multi-unit ownership group in the PuroClean network. Their achievement reflects what drives PuroClean's success: a dynamic network of hundreds of Franchise Owners who, like Trudgen and Lohse, have helped shape the brand into what it is today. PuroClean's strength lies in its people, its unwavering commitment to local communities, and its ability to empower its Franchise Owners to answer every call with excellence, compassion, and Relentless Customer Service.

"Keegan and Tim represent everything this brand stands for: commitment to service, belief in the system, and leadership through action," White said. "Having them sign the 500th franchise at Convention, surrounded by their peers, was one of the most meaningful moments of the event."

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across the United States and Canada, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

