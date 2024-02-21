PuroClean Reflects on Success in 2023 and Sets Ambitious Goals for 2024

The Paramedics of Property Damage Look to Build Upon a Successful 2023 Which Saw Over 60 Franchise Locations Sold

TAMARAC, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, is starting the new year strong following its success and growth in 2023. Throughout the past year, PuroClean sold over 60 new franchise locations, brought on new team members, and won numerous notable awards, including being ranked within the top 100 of Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®.

In tandem with its impressive growth trajectory over the past year, PuroClean has not only expanded its reach but also reinforced its unwavering commitment to cultivating the professional development of its team. In 2023, the PuroClean Academy took a pivotal role by providing extensive training to over 200 team members, including technicians and franchise owners. This year, in response to the growing epidemic fueled by the escalating misuse of Fentanyl and other opioids, PuroClean is teaming up with Microbial Warrior International (MWI) to offer Fentanyl, Xylazine, and Opioid eradication training. This new class will amplify PuroClean's advanced level biohazard training, taking it to another level focused on techniques and tools necessary for dealing with the most dangerous contaminants of people's lives. Fueled by a commitment to improve the service levels of PuroClean franchise offices as well as safeguard those dedicated to serving in their communities, PuroClean is extending invitations to local elected officials and first responders, offering this training to alert attendees on how to effectively protect themselves.

PuroClean also made outstanding accomplishments at the corporate level in 2023. Steve White, President and COO, celebrated his 10th anniversary with the brand – a huge milestone in PuroClean's history. Additionally, as PuroClean continues to experience tremendous growth, to help fuel that growth, the brand added two leadership members to its team: Nick Hindle was brought on as the brand's Chief Information Officer, and Scott Sandel was internally promoted to Vice President of Sales.

"2023 was a fantastic year for PuroClean, and I want to thank everyone who was a part of it," said Steve White. "Throughout the past year, every person at PuroClean has helped fuel tremendous growth and success for the brand. Both our home office members and franchise partners have played vital roles in making PuroClean a reliable franchise system and a trusted community restoration service."

Since White joined the brand, PuroClean doubled the number of franchise locations, tripled the average franchise unit sales, quadrupled system-wide sales, and owner profitability has increased over five times. Additionally, national account work was non-existent for this brand, and now, national account work has contributed to almost $90 million in franchise owner sales; all signs of the strength of the PuroClean brand.

PuroClean's excellence was also recognized with a variety of awards, including Forbes' Best Fire Restoration Service, Franchise Business Review's Top Recession Proof Franchise, Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchise, Top Franchise for Veterans, Fastest Growing Franchise, and more. The brand is starting 2024 with rankings in Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises, the brand's sixth consecutive year within the top 50, and Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, marking the third consecutive year within the top 100 and the seventh consecutive year appearing on the list.

Looking ahead, PuroClean has big goals for 2024. "As we focus on the year ahead of us, our goal is to cross the 500th unit mark by the end of Q3, and add units to under-served PuroClean areas, including Northern California, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Madison, WI, and more," said Tim Courtney, Vice President of Franchise Development for PuroClean. "With the goals we've put into place, we're confident that 2024 is going to be a year of phenomenal franchise development."

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico with a network of nearing 500 offices. The brand is seeking the right individual who may be in construction and looking to add a restoration component to their business.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearing 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

