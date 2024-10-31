PuroClean Showcases PuroVet Program to Help Veterans Achieve Entrepreneurial Success

PuroClean offers veterans a 25% discount off the initial franchise fee through the PuroVet Program – one of the largest discounts in franchising industry

TAMARAC, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, a trusted leader in the property restoration industry, is excited to announce their PuroVet program, a servant-based, system-backed partnership established to create entrepreneurial opportunities for veterans. The PuroVet program offers a 25% discount on the initial franchise fee, making it one of the most accessible low-cost franchises for veterans looking to start their own business. With this program, veterans are equipped with the tools and support they need to achieve franchise ownership and thrive as entrepreneurs.

"At PuroClean, we empower individuals with the tools and support they need to transition into successful business ownership," said Mark Davis, CEO and Chairman at PuroClean. "1 in 7 PuroClean franchisees are veterans. The PuroVet program allows veterans to join a thriving network of mentors and peers who understand the challenges and rewards of being a veteran entrepreneur. Whether or not someone has previously considered owning a business, we help them realize their potential and achieve their goals with confidence."

The PuroVet program aligns with PuroClean's long-standing mission of community service and leadership. Veterans who join the program are provided with a franchise system that sets them up for success, from initial comprehensive training in sales, technology and marketing, to ongoing operational and financial support.

"PuroVet is more than just a franchise opportunity—it's a community built on shared values of service, integrity and leadership," said Steve White, President of PuroClean and a U.S. military veteran himself. "We understand what it means to transition from military service to civilian life, and we're proud to stand behind veterans as they take the next step in their careers. Our veteran franchisees have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication, and we're eager to welcome more veterans into the PuroClean family."

PuroClean – a 5-star VetFran-certified business – is dedicated to helping veterans create a better life for themselves, well beyond the PuroVet program. PuroClean provides veterans with an honest and supportive pathway to business ownership. The program's purpose is to empower veterans to leverage their skills, leadership and discipline in ways that positively impact their lives and communities.

The 25% discount – one of the largest franchise fee discounts in the industry – ensures veterans can begin their entrepreneurial journey with the support needed for long-term success. Veterans are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to step into a proven business model that allows them to make a difference in their communities while securing a stable future for their families.

For more information about the PuroVet program please visit

www.PuroCleanFranchise.com/purovet/. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.PuroClean.com/.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearly 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.

About PuroVet

PuroClean's PuroVet program is a servant-based, system backed partnership formed to empower veteran franchise owners to step into their next career as an entrepreneur to create a legacy while providing a valuable community service. PuroClean's PuroVet program allows qualified veterans the freedom to do what they do best – offer service to the community while providing leadership during challenging times – all while backed by a proven system and a VetFran discount of 25% off the initial franchise fee. Veterans are supported by fellow veteran mentors and peers while given the resources to begin their career and find long-term success. For more information about the PuroVet program, call 855-787-6838 or visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com/purovet/.

SOURCE PuroClean