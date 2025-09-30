PuroClean Targets Expansion in Cincinnati and the Greater Tri-State Area

Restoration and Remediation Franchise Seeks Local Entrepreneurs Amid Rising Demand for Essential Services

TAMARAC, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, has announced plans to expand into the tri-state area of Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana, as part of its strategic growth into underserved markets. With nine territories available throughout the area, the brand is seeking qualified local entrepreneurs to join its growing network to meet the region's increasing demand for reliable property restoration services.

PuroClean, often referred to as The Paramedics of Property Damage®, provides essential services that communities can't live without, including water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup services. The brand is excited to find trusted professionals ready to help address everyday problems for property owners in the Midwest, from common issues such as leaky appliances and plumbing issues to pesky mold growth, smoke damage from kitchen mishaps, in addition to larger property damage situations.

"The greater tri-state area is a thriving region that unfortunately continues to be impacted by storms and property emergencies," said Tim Courtney, Vice President of Franchise Development for PuroClean. "We recognize the area's demand for dedicated professionals who are committed to resolving these problems. Having recently opened our 500th location, we're eager to find passionate local entrepreneurs in these markets to join us on our mission of providing quality care for home and business owners during their times of need."

PuroClean's proven business model, ongoing training, and comprehensive support have positioned the company as one of the top-performing brands in the restoration franchise industry. Recent recognition includes:

Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® – Ranked number 93 among the top franchises in the nation.

– Ranked number 93 among the top franchises in the nation. Franchise Times Zor Awards – Ranked as the number 1 restoration brand in the franchising space for franchisees to invest in.

– Ranked as the number 1 restoration brand in the franchising space for franchisees to invest in. Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Franchises – Honored for outstanding franchisee satisfaction for the past seven years in a row.

"There's a tremendous opportunity across the tri-state area for people who are passionate about serving their local communities," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "Our Franchise Owners are mission-driven, stepping in during times of crisis to restore homes and businesses, and providing a trusted lifeline when families need it most. We are dedicated to expanding our presence throughout this growing region."

With a network of over 500 offices across North America, PuroClean has seen continued growth fueled by both climate-driven disasters and everyday property needs. Ideal franchise candidates include trade professionals, insurance adjusters, veterans, and corporate executives. What unites them is the desire to own a purpose-driven business backed by a trusted support system. PuroClean Franchise Owners benefit from a recession-resistant model, strong community impact, and the ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of their neighbors.

For more information about franchising opportunities, call 800-351-2282 or visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across the United States and Canada, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

