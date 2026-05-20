Purple Wave Auction Announces Enterprise Accounts Team

Enterprise Accounts Team Drives Engagement

MANHATTAN, Kan., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Wave Auction is pleased to announce the launch of our Enterprise Accounts team. This team drives strategic growth and enterprise-level engagement across key sectors including agriculture, construction, finance, government, rental, and fleet. Focused on serving large accounts, dealers, and OEMs, the team enhances outreach initiatives, delivers tailored service solutions, and collaborates closely with local sales teams to strengthen both internal alignment and long-term customer partnerships.

Purple Wave Auction is a leader in online, no-reserve equipment auctions serving the agriculture, construction, government, and fleet industries, providing customers with opportunities to buy and sell equipment with confidence.

Meet the Enterprise Sales Managers

The Enterprise Accounts Team is made up of five Enterprise Sales Managers, including Andrew Dillard, Erik Holzhauer, Jeff McGough, John Littler, and Rebecca Jablonski, who are overseen by the Managing Director, Don Nash, and Executive Sales Director, John Beasley.

Andrew Dillard

Andrew primarily focuses on relationships with construction dealers and rental companies, bringing over two decades of experience to the team in asset management, fleet operations, and equipment disposition throughout the Midwest.

"I focus on creating real value for dealerships and OEMs–supporting their efforts to strengthen brand presence in the market, while partnering with them on inventory management solutions," said Andrew.

Erik Holzhauer

Erik is the expert for fleet operators and their equipment partners regarding all things fleet at Purple Wave, with 20 years of experience in supply chain logistics.

"I am passionate about collaborating with customers to gain a deep understanding of their operations and business models," said Erik. "I'm always seeking opportunities to help them work efficiently."

Jeff McGough

Jeff brings over 25 years of heavy equipment expertise to the team, with a hands-on education in diesel technology and mechanics that enables him to understand how machines operate and the factors that drive their long-term value.

"I use my technical background and industry knowledge to help customers through an easy and transparent online auction experience," said Jeff. "I am committed to delivering honest guidance, accurate valuations, and dependable follow-through."

John Littler

For nearly 15 years, John has supported online auctions in the government sector, advocating for the benefits of cooperative contracting. John helped Purple Wave secure its first national award with OMNIA Partners.

"I am a supporter of sustainable initiatives and promote reuse, reallocation, and recycling as critical elements of a surplus program," said John. "I attend fleet and procurement tradeshows to speak to the value of transparency and best practices in the auction process."

Rebecca Jablonski

With 35 years of experience in the Midwest finance industry, Rebecca brings extensive knowledge of equipment financing, having held roles at Bank of the West and GE Capital. Rebecca remarkets bank-owned equipment for maximum profitability.

"Throughout my career, I have maintained one guiding principle: customer service comes first," said Rebecca. "My dedication to my clients, paired with decades of experience in finance and remarketing, sets me apart as a trusted partner in the industry."

Reach out to a member of the Enterprise Accounts team today at [email protected] to discuss your inventory management needs!

SOURCE Purple Wave Inc