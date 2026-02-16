Purple Wave Auction Exhibits At CONEXPO-CON/AGG

Visit Us At Booth N-12002

MANHATTAN, Kan., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Wave Auction is exhibiting at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, underscoring its commitment to customer service and offering in-person guidance for equipment buyers and sellers nationwide. Visit Booth N-12002, March 3–7, where Purple Wave Auction's industry experts will be available to provide full-service support for buying and selling equipment.

Purple Wave is the leader in online, no-reserve equipment auctions serving the construction, agriculture, government, and fleet industries, providing customers with opportunities to buy and sell equipment with confidence.

In 2025, Purple Wave conducted 141 bi-weekly auctions. The opportunity to buy or sell is always at your fingertips with the ability to bid 24/7, and expert sales team members available to make the selling journey easy.

Selling your equipment with Purple Wave is easy and only takes seven simple steps:

Consult with a Territory Sales Manager Agreement to Sell with Purple Wave Purple Wave Comes to You and Handles All Pre-Auction Photos and Listings Your Equipment is Marketed Nationwide Bidding Starts as Soon as Your Equipment is Posted Online Equipment Sells to the Highest Bidder at Auction Close Payments Sent to Sellers (Checks Sent Within 15 Business Days of Auction Close)

Attendees can meet directly with Purple Wave's team to receive expert guidance tailored to their needs and learn how the company supports sellers through a straightforward, online auction experience. In addition to hands-on support, Purple Wave Auction will provide insight into current equipment market trends, including historical pricing data and demand indicators to help sellers make more informed decisions. The company will also highlight its Purple Wave Shipping and Appraisal Services, offering customers a comprehensive, full-service solution that supports equipment from evaluation through sale and delivery.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG attendees are encouraged to schedule meetings in advance, to ensure dedicated time with our team members. Meetings can be scheduled in advance at https://www.purplewave.com/event/conexpo

SOURCE Purple Wave Inc