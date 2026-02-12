Standard Forwarding Freight Announces Strategic Fleet Alignment Sale with Purple Wave Auction

Midwest Carrier Assets To Be Offered In Online Fleet Alignment Auction

MANHATTAN, Kan., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Wave Auction is excited to announce a fleet alignment auction to be held on April 21 for Standard Forwarding Freight, a less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier based in East Moline, Illinois. For over 90 years, SFF has served regional freight markets throughout the Midwest.

Purple Wave Auction is a leader in online, no-reserve equipment auctions serving the agriculture, construction, government, and fleet industries, providing customers with opportunities to buy and sell equipment with confidence.

This auction package will include semi tractor, remote tractors (also known as semi trucks), trailers, and support equipment offered to the public through a no-reserve online auction hosted by Purple Wave. Owner-operators, transportation companies, and fleet buyers will have an opportunity to outfit their fleet with assets from a recognized Midwest carrier.

"This sale represents the orderly transition of a respected regional fleet to the next phase of its lifecycle," said Zackery Witvoet, District Sales Director with Purple Wave Auction. "Our team is honored to partner with Standard Forwarding Freight to bring these assets to market in a transparent, competitive online auction environment that reaches qualified buyers nationwide."

ABOUT PURPLE WAVE AUCTION

Purple Wave Auction was founded in 2000 and has become a leader in online equipment auctions. The company provides the easiest, most straightforward way to buy and sell equipment in the marketplace. Purple Wave is committed to the core values of trust, team, care, and passion, and delivers those values throughout all offered services to bidders, buyers, and sellers.

www.purplewave.com

SOURCE Purple Wave Inc