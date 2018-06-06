PurpleStride, The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer, Returns To Chicago On June 24

"When we Wage Hope together, we can elevate national awareness of an urgent cause," said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, president & CEO of PanCAN. "Our passionate volunteers are a purple wave of humanity that draws greater attention to pancreatic cancer, recruits more people to join our movement, and supports our mission through this and other national PurpleStride events."



The money raised at this event supports critical research, clinical initiatives and patient services, including Know Your Tumor®, Precision PromiseSM, Clinical Trial Finder and the Patient Registry.

Frank De Seno, spokesperson for the Chicago Affiliate, understands the devastating effects that pancreatic cancer has on both patients and their loved ones.

De Seno lost his oldest brother to pancreatic cancer 10 years ago, just one month after he was diagnosed. Then, four years after his brother's death, De Seno's wife, Linda, was diagnosed with the same cancer. She passed away after a three-month battle at the age of 52.

"I joined PanCAN in memory of my brother and my late wife," De Seno said. "I will not stop until we find a cure for pancreatic cancer, and that is why PurpleStride is so important to me. The funds raised through this event will advance research, and that research will end this disease."

PurpleStride Chicago will take place at Soldier Field and will be hosted by FOX32 anchor Corey McPherrin. The event is supported by national presenting sponsor Celgene, national gold sponsors AbbVie and Ipsen, gold sponsor Skate With Bob Foundation, gold media sponsors FOX 32, MIX 101.9 FM and WQNA 88.3 FM and bronze sponsor The CARA Group Inc.

To register, donate or learn more about PurpleStride Chicago, visit purplestride.org/chicago.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world's toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve patient outcomes today and to double survival by 2020.

