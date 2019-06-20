PurpleStride®, The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer, Returns To Chicago On June 29

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States with a five-year survival rate of just 9 percent. Funds raised through the event support critical pancreatic cancer research as well as PanCAN's clinical initiatives and patient services, including Know Your Tumor ® , Precision Promise SM , Clinical Trial Finder and the Patient Registry .

Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, president and CEO of PanCAN, urges those in the Chicago area to lace up their walking shoes and join PurpleStride to save lives and double pancreatic cancer survival.

"It's a truly special moment when we are able to recognize the pancreatic cancer survivors in attendance at the event and cheer them on as they cross the walk's finish line," Fleshman said. "By raising funds through PurpleStride, attendees will help PanCAN continue to give patients and families more moments like this together."

Local pancreatic cancer survivor Karen Pratte Kiernan will serve as a speaker at PurpleStride Chicago's opening ceremonies. Kiernan was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in March of 2017, but through PanCAN's Know Your Tumor service, Kiernan discovered her tumor had a rare mutation found in only about 1-3 percent of pancreatic cancer patients, which was able to inform her best treatment options. This is Kiernan's first PurpleStride event and her team of family and friends has already raised more than $4,000 for PanCAN.

"There are some days I wake up and don't feel as strong as I want to be," Kiernan said, "but I have to reach down there, somewhere, to find the strength to keep going. I'm walking at PurpleStride this year because this disease isn't going to stop me."

The event is supported by national presenting sponsor Celgene, national gold sponsors AbbVie and Ipsen , gold sponsor Rafael Pharmaceuticals, gold media sponsors 101.9FM The Mix and FOX 32 Chicago, national silver sponsor TriSalus Life Sciences, silver sponsor Carstens, and bronze sponsors North Shore University Health System and the Cara Group, Inc.

To register, donate or learn more about PurpleStride Chicago, visit purplestride.org/Chicago.

To learn more about PanCAN and its signature walk PurpleStride®, watch the PurpleStride PSA and the History of PanCAN . Follow PanCAN on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world's toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve patient outcomes today and to double pancreatic cancer survival.

