Purpose Healing Center Reaches Nearly 1,000 Incarcerated Women Through Arizona Prison Resource Fair

Purpose Healing Center helps bridge the gap between incarceration and recovery across Arizona

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Healing Center, a leading Joint Commission-accredited addiction and mental health treatment provider based in Scottsdale with a location in Phoenix as well, recently joined a transformative resource fair at the Arizona State Prison Complex Perryville.

Over two days, Admissions Director Stephanie Lanite and Community Outreach Specialist Willie Thorpe represented Purpose Healing Center and connected with nearly 1,000 women. Together, they provided information on addiction recovery, trauma, and mental health resources available after release.

Admissions Director Stephanie Lanite and Community Outreach Specialist Willie Thorpe represented Purpose Healing Center at the recent Arizona Prison Resource Fair in Perryville

Their outreach also reached correctional staff and reentry specialists to create new partnerships that will help women leaving the facility access supportive services as soon as they return to their communities.

"This event was an incredible opportunity to meet women who are motivated to rebuild their lives," said Lanite. "We are committed to making sure that when they walk out of those gates, they know they have a team ready to help them take the next step toward healing."

For many incarcerated women, reentry to society can be a time of uncertainty and limited access to support. By providing direct communication and tangible resources within the correctional setting, Purpose Healing Center seeks to bridge the gap between incarceration and recovery support once former offenders return to communities across Maricopa County and the state as a whole.

Thorpe, whose outreach work focuses on connecting underserved populations with treatment options, emphasized the importance of early engagement. "We want them to know recovery doesn't have to wait until they're free," he said. "It starts with hope, and hope starts with connection."

The two-day fair also highlighted the collaborative spirit of Arizona's recovery and justice communities. Lanite and Thorpe met with multiple corrections staff and external reentry program coordinators to align on post-release services, creating a stronger statewide network for women seeking recovery and rehabilitation.

As a leading source of low-barrier, accessible addiction treatment in the state, Purpose Healing Center continues to expand its community engagement efforts across Arizona through partnerships with hospitals, nonprofits, and correctional systems.

Their mission remains centered on accessible, evidence-based treatment for all people struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders, and they encourage outreach from potential partners, those seeking support, and their loved ones.

About Purpose Healing Center



Purpose Healing Center offers comprehensive treatment for substance use and mental health disorders across multiple levels of care, including detox, residential, and outpatient programs.

With a focus on compassionate, evidence-based recovery support that accepts nearly all AHCCCS plans and many private insurances in-network as well, the center provides clients with the tools and support needed to build sustainable, purpose-driven lives.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Purpose Healing Center (attn: Marcus Weisbly)

Phone: (480) 579-3319

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://purposehealingcenter.com/locations-arizona-phoenix/

SOURCE Purpose Healing Center