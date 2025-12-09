Purpose Healing Center Announces Resources for Staying Sober During the Holidays in Phoenix

Purpose Healing Center offers local Phoenix Valley support resources to help navigate holiday drinking triggers

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Healing Center today announced a pair of holiday-season resources designed to help people and families in the Greater Phoenix area protect their sobriety, reduce the risk of relapse during the holidays, and stay connected to support during one of the most demanding times of the year.

The center's guidance focuses on practical planning, community connection, and early intervention for anyone feeling pressure around alcohol and substance-focused gatherings.

For many people in recovery, the holidays can intensify stress, loneliness, grief, and family dynamics. Parties and traditions may also increase exposure to alcohol and other triggers.

Purpose Healing Center encourages people to prepare ahead by identifying supportive contacts, setting boundaries for events, and building a schedule that includes meetings, sleep, meals, and daily movement.

"Recovery doesn't pause for the holidays, and neither does support," said Marcus Weisbly, Marketing and Outreach Manager for Purpose Healing Center. "People do not have to face the season alone. The strongest plan is usually the simplest one: stay connected, be honest about what you're feeling, and ask for help before things escalate."

Purpose Healing Center also highlights the role of AA Christmas meetings and holiday programming hosted by Alcoholics Anonymous groups in the greater Phoenix area.

Many AA communities organize special gatherings on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and throughout the season so that people who want a meeting, especially those who feel isolated, have a place to go.

The center notes that all-day and extended-hour Alcothons in Arizona will be taking place on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve across the Phoenix and Scottsdale region.

Alcothons typically provide back-to-back meetings throughout the day and into the night, offering structure and continuous support when many routines are disrupted. For people navigating holiday parties, family obligations, or time off work, an alcothon can function like a safety net: there is always another meeting starting soon, and there is always another opportunity to re-ground.

As the holidays approach, Purpose Healing Center encourages anyone in recovery, and the families who support them, to make a simple plan now: stay connected, know where to go if you feel shaky, and reach out early.

With resources like AA Christmas meetings and local alcothons, as well as the always-available detox and treatment services at Purpose, providing steady support across Phoenix and Scottsdale, help is available when it matters most, and taking the next step can start with a single conversation.

Purpose Healing Center is a JCAHO-accredited Arizona-based behavioral health and addiction treatment provider. The organization offers assessment and treatment planning for substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions, with a focus on evidence-informed care and practical support for clients and families.

