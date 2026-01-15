Purpose Legal Acquires Hire Counsel

The deal combines decades of experience in managed review and flexible legal staffing with next-gen legal technology and AI-powered services

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Legal , a leading provider of digital forensics, eDiscovery, AI-powered managed review, and specialized legal operations services, today announced its acquisition of Hire Counsel , an iconic brand and respected provider of managed review and flexible legal staffing services for over 30 years.

Hire Counsel, A Purpose Legal Company

This strategic combination creates a fully integrated managed services platform that unites experienced people, proven processes, and modern technology under one roof to deliver what customers have long sought but rarely find: depth, scale, and choice without sacrificing quality.

By uniting the best of human expertise and artificial intelligence, Purpose Legal strengthens its leadership in managed review and flexible legal staffing, enabling faster deployment, greater flexibility, and consistent execution across matters of any size or complexity. Purpose Legal will leverage Hire Counsel's exceptional talent network of more than 70,000 vetted attorneys and decades of trusted client relationships to scale rapidly while ensuring AI-driven workflows are applied with precision, confidentiality, and accountability for today's most demanding legal matters.

"We're very excited to join forces with Hire Counsel and its great people," said Greg Mazares, CEO of Purpose Legal. "The legal industry is at an inflection point and as technology providers and staffing firms move further apart, we see an opportunity to bring the market back together. By uniting Hire Counsel and Purpose Legal, we are building a platform where human expertise and AI reinforce one another, not compete. The future of legal services is AI plus people, working in concert, at scale, with accountability built in. This combination sets a new standard for what a modern legal services provider can and should be."

What the legal marketplace can expect:

Continued relationships with trusted Hire Counsel and Purpose Legal experts

Expanded access to scalable, tech-forward litigation support solutions

A unified mission centered around service, innovation, data security, and value

"For decades Hire Counsel has built its reputation on impeccable delivery, vetted processes, flexible talent, and an unmatched commitment to client satisfaction," said Joan Davison, CEO of Hire Counsel. "Joining Purpose Legal allows us to bring our clients the best of both worlds: a proven workforce management delivery system and a forward-looking technology platform, run by expert consultants, that deploys AI responsibly to address our clients' most complex challenges."

Following the transaction, managed review, flexible staffing, and specialized legal operations services will operate as "Hire Counsel, a Purpose Legal Company." Core eDiscovery, digital forensics, managed services, and infrastructure services will continue under the "Purpose Legal" brand.

Supporting this transaction is Blue Sage Capital, Purpose Legal's majority investor. Blue Sage worked closely with the Purpose Legal management team to close this transaction. Blue Sage was represented in the transaction by Queen Saenz + Schutz PLLC (Legal), SCA (Accounting ), Cherry Bekaert (Tax), and Lockton (Insurance). Comerica Bank served as the financing partner on the transaction.

Hire Counsel, a portfolio company of Long Point Capital, was represented in the transaction by Sidley Austin (Legal) and Jegi Leonis (Financial Advisor), a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the global technology, software, media, and business services industries.

About Purpose Legal:

Purpose Legal is a leader in eDiscovery, digital forensics, document review, and legal technology services. In 2025 it was recognized as one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in America. Our diverse team of experienced, talented, and motivated professionals is our greatest asset. We assist multinational corporations, law firms and government entities through best-in-breed software, generative AI tools, creative managed services solutions, and deep industry knowledge. Purpose delivers expertise in litigation support, HSR second requests, advisory consulting services, corporate compliance, regulatory investigations, core eDiscovery services and technology, document review, information governance, data privacy, data breach discovery, commercial contract review, and data science. We hire and develop experienced industry professionals who, combined with proven processes and robust technology, help us deliver consistently-effective solutions to our valued clients worldwide. Learn more at www.purposelegal.io .

About Hire Counsel:

Hire Counsel, established in 1993, is a leading provider of flexible legal talent and managed review services, supporting law firms, corporations, and government entities across the United States. With more than three decades of experience, the company specializes in delivering highly vetted attorneys, project managers, and legal professionals to help clients respond quickly to shifting workloads, regulatory demands, and complex litigation matters. Powered by its proprietary P3 People Placement Process, Hire Counsel assembles skilled, scalable teams tailored to each client's unique legal challenges. Recognized for its national reach, operational agility, and commitment to quality, Hire Counsel enables organizations to streamline legal operations, reduce risk, and drive meaningful results. For more information, visit www.hirecounsel.com .

About Blue Sage:

Blue Sage Capital is an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm that has been investing in profitable, growing, lower middle-market companies since 2002. Blue Sage currently has over $1.5 billion of assets under management and seeks to partner with founders, families, and management teams as the first round of institutional capital for businesses that enjoy leadership positions in niche manufacturing, environmental solutions, or specialty services industries. Blue Sage typically invests $25 million to $60 million in control buyout investments and recapitalizations of companies with $25 million to $200 million of revenue. Visit bluesage.com.

Media Contact:

Martha MacPherson

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

www.purposelegal.io

SOURCE Purpose Legal