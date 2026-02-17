Purpose Legal Introduces PurposeXi™, an Integrated Expert Intelligence Platform Built on Years of AI-Driven Legal Innovation

Company also unveils PurposeXi CaseOptics™ for early case intelligence, to be showcased at Legalweek 2026

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Legal today announced PurposeXi™, an expert intelligence platform that brings together the company's full line of AI-powered services across early case intelligence, investigations, document review, and other data-driven legal workflows into a single, integrated framework. Purpose Legal is a leading provider of digital forensics, eDiscovery, AI-powered managed review, and specialized legal operations services.

Designed for scale, governance, and defensibility, PurposeXi serves as the foundation for Purpose Legal's Grounded in Human Intelligence (HI) + AI philosophy—codifying how advanced AI is applied alongside expert judgment, validation, and oversight, and ensuring insights are explainable, auditable, and tied directly to underlying evidence.

"AI is not new to Purpose Legal, nor is the responsibility that comes with using it in real legal matters," said Jeff Johnson, Purpose Legal's Chief Innovation Officer. "PurposeXi reflects the discipline we've built over many years of applying AI in high-stakes matters, where both speed and defensibility are essential. This platform builds on our success and formalizes how we bring human expertise and AI together so legal teams can act faster, with confidence and control, and deliver better outcomes."

Introducing PurposeXi CaseOptics™

As part of the PurposeXi platform, Purpose Legal also announced the availability of PurposeXi CaseOptics™, a new early case intelligence solution that enables legal teams to move from uncertainty to clarity in days—not weeks—by surfacing expert-validated insights at the outset of a matter.

Powered by eDiscovery AI's Insight ECI technology and delivered through Purpose Legal's expert-directed workflows, PurposeXi CaseOptics identifies the documents that matter most in large data sets before document review begins, rapidly analyzing and categorizing large document collections to surface key evidence, insights, and issues, while identifying irrelevant data to reduce cost and complexity. PurposeXi CaseOptics gives legal teams strategic insights into case strengths and risks earlier in the discovery process, helping them make informed decisions supported by the data.

Engineered Intelligence, at Scale

PurposeXi and PurposeXi CaseOptics embody Purpose Legal's Engineered Intelligence, at Scale approach. As an AI-first legal services company built on the deliberate acquisition and integration of legal expertise, Purpose Legal pairs advanced technology with a managed network of experienced legal professionals to ensure intelligence is not only fast, but also explainable, defensible, and actionable.

"Speed without governance introduces risk," said Kris Taylor, President of Purpose Legal. "PurposeXi and PurposeXi CaseOptics demonstrate what's possible when AI is guided by experts who understand the legal consequences of every decision and have the experience to stand behind the results. Following our recent acquisition of Hire Counsel, the formalization of our data-driven legal workflows into a single integrated platform represents a new stage of maturity in Purpose Legal's commitment to integrating HI + AI."

Live Demonstrations at Legalweek 2026

Purpose Legal will demonstrate PurposeXi CaseOptics at Legalweek 2026 in New York City March 9-12, offering attendees a first-hand look at how expert-directed early case intelligence fits within the broader PurposeXi platform to support smarter, defensible decision-making across the eDiscovery lifecycle. Visit Purpose Legal at Booth #335.

To learn more or request a demonstration at Legalweek, visit https://www.purposelegal.io/.

About Purpose Legal

Purpose Legal is a global legal services and technology provider built for high-stakes, data-intensive matters where accuracy, speed, and defensibility matter most. Through its PurposeXi™ platform, the company combines purpose-built AI with deep litigation, review, and forensic proficiency to deliver expert-validated intelligence that legal teams can trust. We pair powerful technology with experienced practitioners who ensure insight turns into action. Founded in 2007, Purpose Legal is a leader in eDiscovery, digital forensics, document review, and legal technology services. In 2025 it was recognized as one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in America. Our diverse team of experienced, talented, and motivated professionals is our greatest asset. We assist multinational corporations, law firms and government entities through best-in-breed software, powerful AI tools, creative managed services solutions, and deep industry knowledge. Learn more at www.purposelegal.io.

