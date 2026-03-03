PurposeCare Expands into West Cleveland with New Elyria Location

New Agency Increases Access to Home Care in West Cleveland Area

ELYRIA, Ohio, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PurposeCare has officially opened a new home care office in Elyria, expanding access to in-home support services for families across West Cleveland and Lorain County.

The new office strengthens PurposeCare's presence in Ohio and increases its capacity to serve patients who need supportive care at home. The Elyria location will provide non-medical home care services, supporting individuals with daily living activities and long-term care needs.

The expansion aligns with national research on aging preferences. A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 60% of adults ages 65 and older who live independently say that if they could no longer do so, they would prefer to remain in their own home with a caregiver. Far fewer said they would choose assisted living (18%), move in with family (11%), or enter a nursing home (1%). However, only 37% of those who want to stay at home with a caregiver feel confident that the outcome will happen.

For many families, the gap between preference and planning creates uncertainty. The Elyria office will help close that gap in West Cleveland by providing structured, responsive in-home senior care when needs change.

"Most people prefer to stay in their own homes as long as they can," said Kenzie McKelvey, Elyria's Operations Manager. "Home care allows people to maintain their routines and independence, while remaining close to loved ones. By opening in Elyria, we're making that option available to more families across West Cleveland."

The Elyria location allows PurposeCare to:

Serve more patients across West Cleveland and Lorain County

Start care more quickly after a hospital or facility discharge

Work more closely with local hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and community partners

In Ohio, the organization also brings significant experience serving veterans and coordinating care through VA programs. The Elyria location is led by Administrator Jason Strejcek, a U.S. Navy veteran. His military background strengthens the team's ability to navigate VA systems, communicate effectively with veteran families, and ensure that those who've served receive care that respects their experience.

As more older adults seek to age in place, expanding access to reliable home-based support remains a central focus for PurposeCare across the state.

For more information about PurposeCare of Ohio - Elyria, visit PurposeCare.com or call the Elyria office at (216) 812-3426.

Established in 2021, PurposeCare offers the Midwest's most integrated model of care, combining home health and home care services in a single coordinated system that supports local agencies and the communities they serve. With experienced care teams and accredited clinical programs, families can trust that their loved ones receive consistent, high-quality care at home.

