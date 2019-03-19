Pursuing Green Efficiencies, IH Services Adopts EPAY Systems' HCM Solution

CHICAGO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAY Systems, the fast-growing, Chicago-based HR tech company, has announced that IH Services, a leading provider of sustainable facilities management services based in Greenville, South Carolina, has adopted EPAY's all-in-one human capital management system.

Committed to pioneering clean, environmentally-safe janitorial solutions, IH Services switched to EPAY in order to maximize HR efficiencies and operate in a more sustainable, paperless manner. After careful preparation, the system 'went live' on January 1, 2019.

"This was by far the easiest system conversion we've experienced," said Executive Vice President and CFO Matt Nesbitt. "We appreciate working with EPAY and are looking forward to a long and successful relationship."

A 60-year-old, family-owned company, IH Services currently employs 8,500 workers spread over 22 states. It is one of very few companies to receive CIMS Green Building Certification with Honors from the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA), its industry's leading trade association—a reflection of its commitment to using environmentally-friendly products and processes.

IH Services was an EPAY customer long before switching to its complete HR platform, using its time and labor system to track employee time and attendance since 2010.

"Switching HR software providers can be daunting," says EPAY CEO Frank Ruffolo. "But they are quite happy with our customer service on the time and labor side, and that was one factor that led them to make the upgrade."

EPAY provides free, live, 24-7 customer service to all of its clients, something few HR tech companies offer. It's one reason the company enjoys a 97% customer retention rate—and why its very first customer remains a customer today.

In addition, EPAY's cloud-based time and labor system collects valuable real-time data about its employees' time and attendance habits, which allows employers to make ongoing improvements. While many companies are just starting to use HR analytics, IH Services has done so for years, using workforce data to improve operations, control labor costs and maintain wage and hour compliance.

EPAY offers only complete HR and payroll system for employers with a distributed, hourly workforce. In less than a decade, EPAY has grown from a small, SaaS-based, niche time and attendance company into a full-suite, human capital management provider that serves some the world's largest and fastest-growing enterprises, including IH Services, which has nearly doubled the size of its workforce since 2015.

