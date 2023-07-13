Pusan National University Academic Explores the Nuances of Speaking in a Second Language

BUSAN, South Korea, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Psycholinguistic research, which examines the cognitive mechanisms underlying human language use, has exploded in recent decades. While it was originally believed that social perceptions may not affect the degree of linguistic alignment—the tendency of a speaker's language use to align with specific language features of their conversation partner in a dialogue, there is now a growing interest in examining how social factors such as people's attitudes and beliefs as well as cognitive factors might affect linguistic alignment.

Stylistic alignment occurs to a greater extent between second language speakers than between a second language and a native speaker during conversations. Non-linguistic factors such as familiarity and proficiency differences between speakers also play significant roles in stylistic alignment.

However, there is scant research devoted to investigating linguistic alignment in natural conversation including a second language (L2) speaker and the role of non-linguistic factors in the amount of linguistic alignment. Addressing these research gaps, Associate Professor YeonJoo Jung from Pusan National University, Korea and Professor Scott Crossley from Georgia State University, USA have recently studied how speakers' alignment behaviors differed in natural dialogues between L2–L1 (native language) and L2–L2 pairs in terms of stylistic alignment—the nonconscious verbal coordination that occurs when two people subtly match each other's speaking or writing style in the course of a spoken or a written conversation, respectively. The researchers also explored the extent to which non-linguistic variables such as group membership and familiarity between interlocutors influence the degree of stylistic alignment in a natural conversation between L2 speakers and between an L2 speaker and a native speaker. Their findings were made available online on 21 December 2022 and published in the journal Applied Linguistics Review.

The researchers computationally analyzed a spoken corpus of 360 texts in which the L1 speakers were all native English speakers, while the native tongue of L2 learners encompassed a wide range of languages, including Arabic, Japanese, and Korean among others.

The authors found that stylistic alignment occurred to a greater extent in the L2–L2 dyad than in the L2–L1 dyad. L2 learners tended to produce more standardized words in terms of trigram proportion, word range, and semantic diversity, but used more sophisticated words with respect to imageability (how easily a word evokes a mental image in the speaker's mind). Thus, L2–L1 interactions followed the expected patterns of language while showing a trend towards more sophisticated language. In contrast, L2–L2 interactions veered away from expected language distributions and produced less sophisticated language, leading to greater comprehension.

The differences among the groups may also be related to different levels of attentional resources required for the two types of interactions. "For example, when conversing with an L1 interlocutor, L2 speakers may assume that the L1 speaker has complete knowledge of the language and is therefore able to understand all acceptable language use. Whereas, when addressing an L2 interlocutor, L2 speakers may need to monitor their language to a greater degree, owing to the interlocutor's incomplete knowledge of the target language, to make sure that the L2 interlocutor understands the messages correctly," elaborates Dr. Jung.

Furthermore, the researchers found that non-linguistic factors also played a significant role in how much speakers stylistically aligned in their language use. Specifically, group membership, familiarity, and proficiency differences between conversation partners were significant predictors of the degree of stylistic alignment in relation to word range, trigram proportion, semantic diversity, and word imageability indices.

In conclusion, this study paves the way to an enhanced understanding of stylistic alignment, especially for conversations involving L2 speakers.

Reference

Title of original paper: Stylistic alignment in natural conversation involving second language speakers

Journal: Applied Linguistics Review

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1515/applirev-2020-0048



Corresponding author's email: [email protected]

About the institute

Website: https://www.pusan.ac.kr/eng/Main.do

Contact:

Jae-Eun Lee

82 51 510 7928

[email protected]

SOURCE Pusan National University