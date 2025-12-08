Pusan National University Study Highlights the Health Hazards of Ultrafine Particles from Small Home Appliances with Electric Heating Coils and Brushed DC Motors

Ultrafine particles emitted from small home appliances with electric heating coils and brushed DC motors cause health hazards

BUSAN, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor air quality has become an urgent concern in recent times, as we spend a considerable amount of time inside our homes. Advances in measurement technologies have revealed that small, otherwise invisible ultrafine particles (UFPs) pose a significant threat to indoor air quality. While there are outdoor sources of these particulate air pollutants, the most common source lies indoors. The UFPs emitted by small home appliances equipped with electric heating coils and brushed DC motors can reach the users as they are deployed close to the users without any preventive shield.

While small home appliances are intended to make our lives easier, they can also come with significant health risks. Researchers have characterized the ultrafine particles emitted by some small home gadgets equipped with electric heating coils and brushed DC motors. The findings suggest that home appliances equipped with heating coils and brushed motors release potentially harmful nanoparticles containing heavy metals that can affect the lungs, cardiovascular and cranial nervous system

In a new study, a group of researchers led by Professor Changhyuk Kim (Ph.D.), characterizes the UFPs emitted by some small electric home appliances using heating coils and brushed DC motors and assess the health hazards of the inhaled UFPs. "Understanding the source of the pollutants helps to develop preventive measures and policies for keeping healthy indoor air quality," mentioned Dr. Kim, while talking about the motivation behind the study. This paper was made available online on September 11, 2025 and was published in Volume 498 of the Journal of Hazardous Materials on October 15, 2025.

The assessment was done for three different types of small electric home appliances—hairdryers, air fryers, and toasters. Hairdryers with brushless motors were compared for the study to identify the UFP emission from the brushed motors in the gadgets. The amounts of UFPs emitted by each device were measured, and the chemical compositions and morphologies of heavy metals within the particles were analyzed. The team also used a simulation model to understand how the ultrafine particles affect our respiratory tracts that are most susceptible.

The study showed that most of these appliances emit large quantities of UFPs and the amount of emission often varied based on the operating temperatures. Devices equipped with brushed DC motors and heating coils released up to 10–100 times higher total particle number concentrations compared to brushless types. The heating coils in small electric home appliances frequently contained heavy metals such as copper, iron, aluminum, silver, and titanium. "These associated heavy metals increase the risk of cytotoxicity and inflammation when the particles enter the human body," mentioned Dr. Kim.

The simulation showed that UFPs deposit mainly in the alveolar region of the lungs, and children face higher health risks due to smaller airways and greater particle deposition.

This research can help to reshape how we select home appliances for better indoor air quality, safety and product performance. The findings from this study can be applied to improve the design and regulation of small electric home appliances. Manufacturers can adopt brushless motors and optimized heating components to minimize UFP emissions from the products.

"Our study emphasizes the need for emission-aware electric appliance design and age-specific indoor air quality guidelines. In the long term, reducing UFP emissions from everyday devices will contribute to healthier indoor environments and lower chronic exposure risks, particularly for young children, than current status. Moreover, this framework can be extended to other consumer products, guiding future innovations toward human health protection," concluded Dr. Kim.

Reference





Title of original

paper: Physicochemical characteristics and health impacts of ultrafine particles

emitted from small home appliances equipped with heating coils and

brushed motors Journal: Journal of Hazardous Materials DOI: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2025.139796

About Pusan National University

Website: https://www.pusan.ac.kr/eng/Main.do

Media Contact:

Goon-Soo Kim

82 51 510 7928

[email protected]

SOURCE Pusan National University