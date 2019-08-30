Put Safety on the Menu This Labor Day

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor Day is in the top five of grilling holidays and propane is the grill of choice for many, says the Propane Council of Texas. People choose propane, because propane grills light instantly, have a controlled flame, and heats faster than charcoal, and releases less carbon monoxide, particulate matter, and soot.

When firing up your propane grill this holiday and throughout the year remember these important safety tips:

Propane Council of Texas

Always grill in a well-ventilated area away from the home, decks, or porches and never grill under tree branches, eaves, awnings, an enclosed patio or in a garage.

Keep combustible materials like dry grass, wood, or debris at least 10 ft away from propane grills and cylinders.

Check grill's hoses for cracking, brittleness, holes, and leaks. Replace hose according to manufacturer's instructions if any of these signs occur. Also, make sure there aren't any sharp bends in the hose or tubing.

Never use and always replace any tank that has holes, dents, rust, cracks, or other damage.

Keep it clean. According to the National Fire Protection Association, failure to clean the grill was the leading factor contributing to 1/4 of all grill fires. Always remove grease or fat buildup from the grill and in trays below.

Keep the top of the grill open until you are sure it is lit. If it does not ignite right away, turn off the cylinder and the grill and wait 5 minutes, before turning them back on and re-lighting.

When refilling or replacing a propane cylinder, transport in a secure, upright (vertical) position in a well-ventilated area in your vehicle and take it home immediately.

Keep propane tanks outdoors. Never store propane tanks in the home, garage or shed.

Don't leave your grill defenseless. Always cover your grill when not in use to protect it from the elements. Rain, the sun and even the wind can take a toll on your grill.

For more propane grilling safety, please read the grill manufacturer's instructions.

Media Contact:

Jackie Mason

800.325.7427

220895@email4pr.com

SOURCE Propane Council of Texas