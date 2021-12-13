PUT YOUR HEALTH & WELLNESS FIRST THIS HOLIDAY SEASON: JOIN PLANET FITNESS FOR $1 DOWN, THEN $10 A MONTH THROUGH DECEMBER 15

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to put their mental and physical health first this holiday season with a special limited-time offer. Join the Judgement Free Zone® for $1 down, then $10 a month from December 13 – 15, and cancel anytime. Find the nearest club or join online here.

"Fitness is essential to our overall health both mentally and physically, and Planet Fitness offers a welcoming and safe environment to begin any fitness journey," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "We can all benefit from exercise – from the feeling we get after a good workout to elevated mood, better sleep and reduced risk of anxiety and depression. We encourage everyone to put themselves first this holiday season, come check out the Judgement Free Zone and take advantage of our affordable memberships that are great for anyone, regardless of fitness level."

Planet Fitness' top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe with enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:

Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

In addition, the free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 15.0 million members and 2,193 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

