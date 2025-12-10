Putnam Greene Financial Corporation Chooses Jack Henry to Improve Operations Across Four Banks

Bank holding company strengthens operations and digital experiences to better serve growing Georgia communities

MONETT, Mo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that Putnam Greene Financial Corporation, a Georgia-based bank holding company, has selected Jack Henry to modernize its technology infrastructure, standardize operations, and enhance digital experiences across its four subsidiary banks.

Founded in 1998, Putnam Greene Financial Corporation operates four independently chartered, community-focused banks: Farmers & Merchants Bank, The Farmers Bank, First Bank of Coastal Georgia, and The Citizens Bank of Cochran. Together, the banks manage roughly $1 billion in assets, serving retail and small business customers across their respective markets. While united by a shared commitment to personal service and community growth, each bank maintains its own leadership and local identity, offering specialties ranging from construction lending to mortgage services to meet the unique needs of its community.

Putnam Greene Financial Corporation selected Jack Henry's modern, configurable core processing platform to create a foundational technology infrastructure that can easily scale to meet the needs of its banks. The holding company needed a more solidified technology landscape - one that is flexible and integrates well with a wide range of technology options. Jack Henry stood out for its proven reputation for service and consistency.

"Each of our banks has deep community roots, but we also recognize the importance of shared technology that makes us stronger together," said David McAfee, Chief Technology Officer at Putnam Greene Financial Corporation. "With Jack Henry, we'll upgrade our systems in a way that keeps our customers, employees, and communities at the forefront of future technology advancements. The cloud-based platform, with open infrastructure and a single-interface design, will streamline workflows and enable consistent service across all four banks. We spoke with peers who recommended Jack Henry based on their experience, and their proven track record of client retention gave us confidence that this technology could scale with us as we continue to grow."

"Putnam Greene Financial Corporation is taking a forward-looking approach to technology that strengthens both their operations and the customer experience," said Jonathan Baltzell, President of Bank Solutions at Jack Henry. "By modernizing their platform, these banks are well-positioned to serve Georgia's dynamic and rapidly growing communities, deliver consistent, efficient service, and adapt quickly to new market opportunities."

