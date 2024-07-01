Putting Healthcare Quality on the Map (and in the Boardroom and the Budget)

New Campaign from The National Association for Healthcare Quality Raises Awareness of the Power of Q

CHICAGO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The issues facing healthcare today are significant – the need to improve care, reduce costs and address a looming workforce shortage "cliff." The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) knows just how critical Quality & Safety is to implementing meaningful and lasting solutions. As the organization at the forefront of advancing quality to advance healthcare, NAHQ is taking up the charge of making sure the healthcare industry sees the power and potential of quality to take on today's biggest challenges.

To achieve this, NAHQ is launching a bold new campaign, "The Power of Q," designed to do something that has never been done before - put Quality front and center in the minds and conversations of everyone who is looking to improve care and improve healthcare outcomes, from the front lines to the boardroom and everywhere in between.

"We have our work cut out for us," said NAHQ Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Stephanie Mercado , CAE, CPHQ. "Recently, NAHQ fielded research that revealed the healthcare community still has vastly different definitions of what quality is. When stakeholders can't even agree on definitions of quality, that limits our ability to achieve quality goals. The stakes in healthcare have never been higher, so alignment has never been more important. NAHQ developed the industry standard for quality & safety workforce competencies, the NAHQ Healthcare Quality Competency Framework. We have developed a proven, systematic approach for implementing the standard across the healthcare system. This campaign will help us spread the word that if we all align on WHAT quality is and HOW to implement it, we can achieve success – at the bedside, in the boardroom, and everywhere in between."

NAHQ's SVP, Marketing & Membership, Stacey Rubin, knew that it would take a highly disruptive campaign to open eyes and change minds. "As the quality leader, NAHQ must take responsibility for elevating the entire category – from 'small q quality' that too many equate with being narrowly focused on just compliance to BIG Q Quality, critical to solving healthcare's biggest problems," Rubin said. "Big Q needs to be at the center of patient care, so we put a giant, undeniable Q in the operating room. Quality must be prioritized in the boardroom, so we put the subject on the table, literally. And we aren't stopping there. Our mission is to show stakeholders that quality is critical to every aspect of healthcare and that the professionals who work in quality are key team members. We have big plans for Big Q."

The campaign will feature powerful messaging through a series of print and digital ads in key industry publications, support across social media, and on all NAHQ platforms.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is at the forefront of elevating the profession and advancing the discipline of quality & safety across the continuum of care. We set the industry standard through our expert-created, twice-validated Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™ and help individuals and organizations achieve it through educational programming, industry leading data-driven intelligence, and the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ). NAHQ also serves as a welcoming membership community and a trusted partner to 150+ organizations helping build quality infrastructures, workforce planning and professional development programs and quality cultures. Learn more at NAHQ.org.

