Putting the 'Fun' in Functional: 2019 Honda Fit Arrives in Showrooms

The 2019 Fit lineup includes the affordable-yet well-equipped Fit LX, aggressively styled Fit Sport, the upgraded Fit EX, and leather-lined Fit EX-L. With available Honda Sensing®, the 2019 Fit provides one of the most robust suites of advanced driver-assistive and safety technology packages in the subcompact car segment. Better yet, Fit LX models equipped with Honda Sensing® start under $18,0001.

Combined to either a slick-shifting 6-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT2), Fit's 1.5-liter direct-injected 4-cylinder i-VTEC™ engine produces a peak output of up to 130 horsepower and 114 lb.-ft. of torque. The 2019 Fit carries an EPA fuel economy rating of 29/36/31 mpg (city/highway/combined)3 for the manual transmission, and 33/40/36 mpg for CVT models.

2019 Fit Pricing & EPA Data

Trim Transmission MSRP MSRP

Including

$890

Destination EPA Fuel Economy

Ratings (city / highway /

combined)4 LX 6MT $16,190 $17,080 29 / 36 / 31 LX CVT4 $16,990 $17,880 33 / 40 / 36 LX w/ Honda Sensing® CVT $17,990 $18,880 33 / 40 / 36 Sport 6MT $17,500 $18,390 29 / 36 / 31 Sport CVT $18,300 $19,190 31 / 36 / 33 Sport w/ Honda Sensing® CVT $19,300 $20,190 31 / 36 / 33 EX 6MT $18,160 $19,050 29 / 36 / 31 EX CVT $18,960 $19,850 31 / 36 / 33 EX-L CVT $20,520 $21,140 31 / 36 / 33 EX-L w/ Navi CVT $21,520 $22,410 31 / 36 / 33

Standard features on all Fit models include rearview camera, liftgate spoiler, auto on-off headlights, LED taillights, Bluetooth®, and a multi-function center console.

Fit's vibrant palette of exterior color consists of eight choices: Helios Yellow Pearl, Orange Fury, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Milano Red, Aegean Blue Metallic, and new Platinum White Pearl.

The Honda Fit continues to blend fun-to-drive performance with outstanding fuel efficiency, comfort, and safety in a high-quality, affordable package. Clever packaging, such as the fuel tank mounted underneath the front-row seats, gives the 2019 Fit unequaled cargo capacity, boasting a class-leading 52.7 cubic-feet of space with the rear seats folded down.

For the latest in-vehicle connectivity experience, Sport models and up include Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration through a high-resolution, 7-inch touchscreen. The available Honda Sensing® suite of technologies includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and pedestrian detection, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and new Auto High-Beams.

What's New for 2019?

Auto High-Beams added to Honda Sensing-equipped models

New Platinum Pearl White exterior color replaces White Orchid Pearl

Honda Fits for the U.S. market are manufactured in North America, at Honda's Celaya, Mexico plant.

More Information

Additional media information including high-resolution photography and video of the 2019 Honda Fit is available at www.hondanews.com/channels/fit. Consumer information is available at www.automobiles.honda.com/fit. To join the Fit community on Facebook, please visit www.facebook.com/hondafit.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport/utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2017, nearly 93% of all Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $890 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 CVT models are LEV3-SULEV30-rated in California and states that have adopted California vehicle emission regulations. CVT models in non-CARB states and 6MT models in all 50 states are LEV3-ULEV125-rated.

3 Based on 2019 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

4 Continuously Variable Transmission

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/putting-the-fun-in-functional-2019-honda-fit-arrives-in-showrooms-300637717.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

