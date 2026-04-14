PUTTR Integrates Vertex Sensor to Build the First AI Coach That Sees Both Your Stroke and Your Results

New integration merges real-time putter motion data with ball-tracking results, giving players and coaches the complete cause-and-effect picture of every putt for the first time.

LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PUTTR, creator of the world's first AI-powered smart putting mat, and Vertex Golf, maker of the world's lightest putting motion sensor, today announced a technology integration that combines putter stroke data with ball-tracking results inside a single AI putting coach. The integration is available to all players at home and to coaches working with players on a Puttr.

How It Works

Puttr Smart Putting mat

The Vertex SmartCore sensor (9g, clips to any putter shaft) captures face angle, rotation, rhythm, lie angle, and clubhead speed. PUTTR's computer-vision system tracks ball speed, entry angle, make/miss outcome, and miss direction across 27 positions from 3 to 11 feet. The PUTTR AI coach now ingests both streams simultaneously, correlating stroke mechanics with ball outcomes in real time.

Why It Matters

"What excites me most about the Puttr + Vertex integration is true cause and effect." said Matt Allard, Founder of PUTTR. "We're no longer guessing why a putt was missed, we can measure it, understand it, and help players improve faster with AI."

"Vertex has always been about giving golfers access to the most accurate stroke data, trusted by hundreds of the best golfers in the world," said Robert Slade-Baker, CEO of Vertex Golf. "Partnering with PUTTR means that data now has context. A face angle reading tied to a specific miss pattern, interpreted by AI, is transformation."

Built for Players & Coaches

For both players and teaching professionals, the integration adds a powerful new layer to the Puttr platform:

Review full stroke-to-result data from any session

Identify the mechanical root cause behind recurring miss patterns

Assign targeted drills based on correlated data

Track progress over time with unified metrics

As the system learns from millions of putts across the PUTTR user base, the AI coach will surface pattern-level insights at a scale no individual coach could achieve alone, helping professionals deliver better instruction with less time per player.

Availability

The integration will be available to all PUTTR Club members starting in April, 2026. The Vertex Tour Series sensor is sold separately and works with any putter. PUTTR is available at puttr.co, and Vertex Sensors are available at vertex-golf.com

For more information, visit puttr.co.

About Puttr

Puttr is the world's first smart putting mat and AI-powered putting coach, designed to make practice more fun, effective, and accessible. With games, training modes, and data-driven feedback, Puttr transforms how golfers engage with the most important part of the game: putting.

About Vertex Golf

Creator of the Vertex Tour Series Sensor, the world's lightest putting sensor (9g). Designed with PGA Tour coach Phil Kenyon. Measures up to 30 stroke metrics with tour-level accuracy. Works with any putter. vertex-golf.com

Media Contacts: PUTTR: [email protected] | Vertex Golf: [email protected]

High-resolution imagery, integration screenshots, and B-roll available upon request.

SOURCE Puttr