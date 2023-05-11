Puttshack Announces Grand Opening in the Steel City's Strip District

Upscale, tech-infused mini golf is coming to the country's newest tech hub - Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack announced today the grand opening of a new venue, located at The Terminal in Pittsburgh's historic Strip District. Just a mile from downtown, Puttshack is situated in the former nerve center for the region's produce industry, since reimagined as a mixed-use, high-energy community development. Patrons of the new Pittsburgh location will be the latest to delight in Puttshack's uniquely elevated, tech-infused mini golf experience, and enjoy its rich selection of globally inspired food and beverages.

Puttshack's Pittsburgh location is in the heart of The Terminal, a site abundantly rich in shopping, experience and dining options, and large-scale, city-wide events. Acknowledged as a "can't-miss" destination for both business and leisure, The Terminal has undergone significant redevelopment by McCaffrey Interests Inc., allowing it to retain its cultural significance while providing locals and visitors alike with interactive, modernized experiences like Puttshack. The 23,500-square-foot venue will feature four completely customized, tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses. All four are powered by Puttshack's patented, industry-leading Trackaball™ technology, which is integrated throughout the entire game experience, including seamless mechanized scoring, bonus point opportunities, interactive games at each hole, and more. Puttshack's immersive gameplay is accompanied by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and full cocktail bar, as well as world-class hospitality and a vibrant, upscale nightlife atmosphere.

"The Terminal in the Strip District is the epicenter of Pittsburgh's rich culture and history, and Puttshack is the perfect complement to the area's already vibrant energy that makes it a go-to entertainment gathering spot, as well as an additional nightlife option with local DJs playing on weekends," said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. "Puttshack is an undeniably ideal addition to the Strip District that will give residents and visitors another exciting destination."

"This unique, technology-focused miniature golf experience that Puttshack offers bolsters our dynamic lineup and establishes The Terminal as a destination morning, noon and night," said Dean Welch, McCaffery Pittsburgh Vice President.

Puttshack is committed to giving back to the local communities the company calls home and is honored to support the Western Pennsylvania chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF), an organization dedicated with an aim to find a cure for cystic fibrosis. In support of CFF-Western PA, Puttshack Pittsburgh will donate $1.00 for every purchase of the "Pittsburgh Tailpipe," a pierogi-inspired sharable spring roll dish filled with baked potato, cheese, bacon, cabbage, and onion, along with a red wine gravy dipping sauce. Guests in Pittsburgh will also be able to indulge in additional menu options with a Pittsburgh flair including the Strip Flatbread with Italian sausage, San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, french fries, coleslaw, and sriracha mayo.

Puttshack's Pittsburgh location is another step in the brand's aggressive expansion strategy with this new location opening in tandem with two additional venues in Denver, CO and Scottsdale, AZ. Puttshack's current roster of locations includes Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami, and St. Louis, along with four locations in the United Kingdom.

A growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. in late 2022 continues to allow Puttshack to secure unique and desirable real estate opportunities as it expands into more top markets across the U.S., as well as invest in new technologies to enhance overall guest experience. The recent growth capital follows a $60 million funding round from Promethean Investments in 2021.

Puttshack Pittsburgh will be open to the public Sunday through Wednesday, 11am to 12am, and Thursday through Saturday, 11am to 1am. Kids are welcome into the venue until 8pm, after which it becomes 21+. Sign up for Puttshack Perks to be the first to know when reservations open, and to receive a free game of mini golf at Puttshack.com/pittsburgh.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with an exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for dates, family bonding, birthdays, nights out with friends, or corporate outings. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and six U.S. locations, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami, and St. Louis with ambitious plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com .

About The Terminal

Located in Pittsburgh's bustling Strip District neighborhood, the iconic Terminal was formerly the central hub for the regional wholesale produce industry. Chicago-based developer, McCaffery, in partnership with the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the City of Pittsburgh, has restored the historic building's energy and vitality. Offering approximately 160,000-square-feet of new retail and restaurant experiences, improved pedestrian access, and a hub for community events, the expansive structure is, once again, a commercial, people-centric destination. In 2022, The Terminal earned the NAIOP Pittsburgh Catalytic Retail Award for the project's impact on the retail offerings in the Strip District neighborhood. Visit StripDistrictTerminal.com .

