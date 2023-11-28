Puttshack Tees up Food and Fun for North Texas with Addison Location Opening December 6th

Upscale tech-driven mini-golf experience to open at the vibrant Village on the Parkway

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience, will be elevating gameplay to new heights by opening their 11th venue, complete with globally-inspired food & beverage, and unveiling of their brand new game experience, in Addison beginning December 6th.

The new two-story, 32,000 square foot social entertainment venue is Puttshack's second in Texas, and is located at Village on the Parkway, North Texas's vibrant open-air shopping destination that houses an exciting mix of entertainment, dining, and retail options. Located at 5100 Belt Line Road in Addison, the newest Puttshack will slot in seamlessly as the go-to option for food and fun in the D/FW metroplex.

"We're thrilled to bring Puttshack to Village on the Parkway, and as someone with hometown ties to this vibrant market, I'm especially excited about the incredible journey ahead. Puttshack is poised to become a premier destination, offering the perfect setting for happy hours with friends, memorable date nights, late-night adventures, company outings, and family fun. Our unique blend of high-tech mini golf, globally-inspired cuisine, and hand-crafted drinks creates an unparalleled experience. We look forward to welcoming the community and providing a one-of-a-kind, energetic, and hospitable vibe that you won't find anywhere else," says Logan Powell, CFO of Puttshack.

Addison will officially be the first Puttshack location to offer a never-before-seen, game experience called the Challenge Hole– highlighting Puttshack's innovation and tech advancements. "We now offer 2 unique tech-infused mini golf experiences for our guests: 9-Hole and Challenge Hole, which offers a dedicated suite equipped with a variety of custom games that we're thrilled to unveil. The Challenge Hole will allow guests to enjoy the full Puttshack experience, with game play, food and beverage and the high energy environment in one dedicated suite," says Ben Shepherd, Puttshack's Chief Information and Technology Officer. Whether guests opt to play a game of 9-Hole at one of Addison's four custom-made courses, or experience the highly-competitive Challenge Hole, they'll have the opportunity to enjoy automated scoring, bonus point opportunities, interactive games, and more.

Combined with the one-of-a-kind gameplay is a thoughtfully-curated culinary experience that is a result of meticulous hands-on research by Puttshack's experienced food and beverage team. Their globally-inspired menu includes several nods to local flavors, representative of the Dallas region– including the Texas Tailpipes, Spring rolls filled with green chile pork, bacon fat tamale, Fresno chile & Chihuahua cheese, avocado salsa & poblano cheese dipping sauce, as well as the Chicken & Waffle Flatbread. Puttshack takes great pride in supporting the local communities it calls home, and will be proudly supporting the North Texas Food Bank by donating $1 from every Tailpipe sold at their Addison location. Also available to Puttshack guests in Addison is a full-service bar serving up craft cocktails, mocktails, and beer, including locally-brewed options. The blend of these aspects, along with world-class hospitality, results in a dynamic, upscale vibe that is perfect for friends and families of all ages.

Puttshack's Addison opening showcases rapid momentum to close out 2023, as the company's U.S. footprint grew from five to 11 locations in 2023 (other locations are in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, and St. Louis, along with four locations in the United Kingdom).

Puttshack will be open to the public Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Kids are welcome into the venue until 8 p.m., after which it becomes 21+. Sign up for Puttshack Perks before they open to be the first to know when reservations are live, and to receive a free game of mini golf at Puttshack.com/Addison.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini-golf game with an exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has a multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for dates, family bonding, birthdays, nights out with friends, or corporate outings. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and 11 U.S. locations, Addison, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, and St. Louis with ambitious plans for future expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com.

About Village on the Parkway

Village on the Parkway is a 343,911-square-foot, pedestrian-friendly urban retail village anchored by Whole Foods Market and AMC Theatre and home to a mix of best-in-class retailers and high-traffic restaurants in Addison, Texas.

