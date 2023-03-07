Puttshack Grows South Florida Footprint with New Lease Near Fort Lauderdale

World's first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf destination to open at Dania Pointe

DANIA BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale, tech-infused miniature golf experience today announced the signing of a new lease at Dania Pointe, a premier lifestyle destination known for distinctive shopping, quality dining, luxury living, and a flourishing business district just south of Fort Lauderdale. The new location, like all Puttshack venues, will feature craft cocktails and culinary options inspired by flavors from around the world.

Puttshack joins Dania Pointe's growing roster of tenants that span retail, entertainment, and dining. The new 25,000+ square-foot location will feature four highly engaging and competitive nine-hole mini golf courses, enhanced by a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe featuring local DJs. The space will also feature two bars serving expertly handcrafted drinks and a main dining area serving Puttshack's renowned, globally inspired menu. Each venue's food and beverage offerings are the product of extensive research and are meticulously crafted to highlight local flavors and styles. Additionally, a private event space with a capacity of more than 100 guests will be available for people looking for an exclusive space for birthday parties, company outings, or other events.

"Rich in beaches, culture, and nightlife, South Florida has proven to be a very popular destination amongst young adults, families and businesses alike" said Puttshack Director of Real Estate, Aaron Huggins. "When people think of Puttshack, they think of a fun, exciting environment that everyone can enjoy, and Dania Pointe is the perfect location to bring this energy to a new area."

"We're thrilled to add Puttshack and its upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience to the variety of entertainment offerings at Dania Pointe," said Dania Pointe Marketing Manager, Emily Wirley. "Aside from enjoying the one-of-a-kind game, patrons will enjoy delicious food, unique drinks and fun music. Dania Pointe's vibrant destination has something for every occasion, whether it's a date night, celebration with friends, or family outing, and Puttshack offers yet another exciting activity."

Puttshack is the latest leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Founded by the creators of TopGolf, Flight Club, and AceBounce, Puttshack combines its patented Trackaball™ technology with a first-class, immersive social environment to elevate the game of miniature golf. The brand's ground-breaking technology is integrated throughout the game experience resulting in a cutting-edge, high-energy experience unlike anything currently on the market. With Puttshack's purposefully thought-out décor, interactive courses with interesting obstacles at every turn, seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, and more, each Puttshack location is a true destination of its own.

"Bringing Puttshack to such a vibrant and unique development like Dania Pointe will provide locals and visitors alike with a high-energy spot for date nights, as well as outings with family, coworkers and friends," said Puttshack CEO, Joe Vrankin. "We look forward to bringing our tech-infused mini golf and unmatched food and beverage program to such a booming market."

Located at 1825 Way Pointe Place, the new Puttshack will be ideally located in Dania Beach's go-to district for shopping, dining, and nightlife, and will give visitors a new option for fun family outings, memorable date nights, lively corporate events, and more. By joining Dania Pointe, Puttshack will solidify the area as the one-stop shop for fun meetups of all types, slotting in seamlessly next to Dania Pointe's other eclectic tenants.

Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has five locations in the United States- Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, and St. Louis- and four in the U.K. Fort Lauderdale will be amongst 13 new locations that have already been announced to open through 2023 and beyond- with Denver, Houston, Pittsburgh, and Scottsdale projected to open in the coming months.

Already proven in attracting a younger target demographic, the Puttshack team continues its strategic expansion plans with the company's 2022 growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. The capital will allow Puttshack to expand into more top markets across the U.S., as well as invest in new technologies to enhance overall guest experience and follows a $60 million funding round from Promethean Investments in 2021. Puttshack is represented in the South Florida market by David Emihovich of Katz & Associates (KatzRetail.com).

For more information about Puttshack, venue locations and job opportunities, please visit puttshack.com. For all media inquiries, please reach out to [email protected] .

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generational appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game within an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company outing. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has five U.S. locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, and St. Louis, along with four London locations, with additional global expansion plans. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a U.K. headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com.

About Dania Pointe

Dania Pointe is a 102-acre premier South Florida open-air destination with nearly 1 million square feet of retail, entertainment, and restaurants, complemented by a full-service Marriott and AC hotel, luxury apartments, and the soon-to-be global headquarters of Spirit Airlines. This new master-planned open-air destination offers plentiful parking in an unbeatable South Florida location, two miles from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, four miles from Port Everglades, and six miles from downtown Fort Lauderdale. Locals and tourists alike are welcome to celebrate all year on the Lawn, a meticulously manicured open area for relaxation and conversation under swaying palm trees. Dania Pointe offers a variety of unique and exclusive experiences, events, and programs such as live music, Wellness Wednesdays, Cultural Saturdays, Family Sundays, Night Artisanal Markets and much more. Dania Pointe is owned and operated by Kimco Realty Corp. To learn more and explore Dania Pointe, visit www.DaniaPointe.com.

