Puttshack Houston Grand Opening - The Highlight at Houston Center

HOUSTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first-and-only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience with globally inspired food and beverage, announced today the grand opening of its sixth U.S. location, located in the heart of Houston's vibrant downtown in The Highlight at Houston Center. Operated by Brookfield Properties, the newly refreshed Houston Center is a dynamic, modern mixed-use destination, offering visitors a plethora of entertainment, dining, and shopping options.

Located at 1200 McKinney Street, Puttshack Houston is ideally situated within walking distance of vibrant dining, retail, and entertainment, including Discovery Green, the George R. Brown Convention Center, sports venues, hotels, residential living and more. Puttshack joins The Highlight as an ideal anchor tenant joining a roster of diverse occupants that aim to provide Houstonians with a one-stop-shop as one of the only entertainment and retail locations in downtown Houston. Puttshack's new 26,000 square-foot location will feature four highly engaging and competitive nine-hole mini golf courses, enhanced by a high-energy, upscale vibe featuring local DJs. The space will also feature two bars serving expertly handcrafted drinks and a main dining area serving Puttshack's renowned, globally inspired menu. Each venue's food and beverage offerings are products of extensive research and are meticulously crafted to highlight local flavors and styles. Additionally, a private event space with a capacity of more than 100 guests will be available for people looking for an exclusive space for any variety of other events.

"Houston has become an increasingly popular spot amongst sports fans, young adults, and young families. As the world's first and only high-tech mini golf experience, Puttshack delivers world class entertainment. The dynamic environment and globally inspired food and beverage offerings are a perfect match for Houston's demographic," said Chris Rockwood, COO of Puttshack. "As the premier entertainment destination in the area, the newly reimagined Highlight at Houston Center is the perfect fit for Puttshack to be an anchor tenant and an interactive space for outings with family and friends, company gatherings, and experiential date nights for residents and visitors alike."

"Puttshack is a new, innovative entertainment option for downtown Houston, which makes it a perfect fit for the reimagined Houston Center campus. Whether it is a team-building activity for the office or a fun night of competition, Brookfield is pleased to offer this tech-infused entertainment experience at The Highlight for all tenants and visitors," said Travis Overall, Executive Vice President and Head of the Texas Region for Brookfield Properties.

Puttshack is the latest leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Founded by the creators of TopGolf, Flight Club, and AceBounce, Puttshack combines its patented Trackaball™ technology with a first-class, immersive social environment to elevate the game of miniature golf. The brand's ground-breaking technology is integrated throughout the game experience resulting in a cutting-edge, high-energy experience unlike anything currently on the market. With Puttshack's purposefully thought-out décor, interactive courses with interesting obstacles at every turn, seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, and more, each Puttshack location is a true destination of its own.

Puttshack is committed to giving back to its local community by supporting the Houston Food Bank, which provides access to nutritious food, programs, and services to more one million food insecure people in southeast Texas. As part of its give-back program, Puttshack Houston is pledging $1.00 for every purchase of the "Texas Tailpipe," a locally inspired sharable spring roll dish packed with green-chile pork, bacon fat tamale, fresco chile & Chihuahua cheese, and served with avocado salsa and poblano cheese dipping sauce.

Additional menu options with a Houston flair include a chicken and waffle flatbread and the Frozen Mango Tamarind Margarita, as well as sips from local brewers Saint Arnold's Brewing, 11 Below Brewing, and No Label Brewing. Puttshack Houston opening its doors demonstrates Puttshack's continuous growth as the new location marks the company's sixth outpost in the United States (Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami, and St. Louis) with four in the United Kingdom. Puttshack's ambitious expansion plans will continue with venues in Denver, Pittsburgh, and Scottsdale slated to open in the coming months.

The Houston grand opening follows recent Midwest lease announcements, the result of the growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. In late 2022. This capital will allow Puttshack to continue securing unique and desirable real estate opportunities as it expands into more top markets across the U.S., as well as invest in new technologies to enhance overall guest experience. The recent growth capital follows a $60 million funding round from Promethean Investments in 2021.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company offsite. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and five U.S. locations, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, and St. Louis with ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com .

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets. We are active in nearly all real estate sectors, including office, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and logistics, operating more than 800 properties and over 380 million square feet of real estate in gateway markets on behalf of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest asset managers in the world. With a focus on sustainability, a commitment to excellence, and the drive for relentless innovation in the planning, development, and management of buildings and their surroundings, Brookfield Properties is reimagining real estate from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.brookfieldproperties.com.

