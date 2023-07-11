Puttshack Sinks Hole-In-One with Expansion on the East Coast

New upscale tech-infused mini-golf experience coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience, today announced the continuation of its ambitious expansion with the signing of a new lease in Maryland at Baltimore's Harbor East– a premier retail, dining, and entertainment destination. Puttshack's Baltimore outpost will be the company's first in Maryland and is projected to open in late 2024.

The new Puttshack in Baltimore will be the first choice for residents and visitors alike in search of an exceptional competitive socializing experience with family, friends, and colleagues. The almost 25,000 square-foot space will feature three highly competitive, tech-driven nine-hole mini golf courses powered by the brand's leading patented Trackaball™ technology, which elevates the gameplay by keeping track of your score. The space will also feature a new game experience currently in the final stages of development, to be revealed later this year. Additionally, the venue will have two full-service bars and an outdoor patio space with seating for almost 50 patrons. For those looking to host exclusive parties for friends and coworkers, a private event space with a capacity of 100 will be available as well.

"Harbor East is a bustling neighborhood filled with restaurants, shops, bars, and marinas, and we are thrilled to take this key step in adding Puttshack to this community of great entertainment attractions," said Dave Diamond, President of Puttshack. "Our location in Baltimore will offer our innovative mini golf and diverse food and drink offerings to create an unforgettable competitive socializing experience for every future visitor."

Puttshack is the latest leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Puttshack combines its patented, ground-breaking technology with a first-class, immersive social environment to elevate the game of mini golf into a cutting-edge experience that is unlike anything currently on the market. Puttshack's patented Trackaball™ technology is integrated through the entire game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. A few of the most popular holes include life-size beer pong, air hockey, roulette, connect four, and a true/false hole, all of which allow guests to enjoy the game of mini golf and compete in some of their favorite nostalgic games. The game play is matched by an imaginative, globally inspired dining menu and signature hand-crafted cocktails, as well as world-class hospitality with an upscale vibe.

This Puttshack location will be in the popular and dynamic neighborhood of Harbor East, an affluent area known for its vibrant dining scene and bars overlooking the Inner Harbor marinas. The area offers residents and visitors nearly endless entertainment, retail, and culinary options to enjoy with friends and family, and Puttshack will slot in seamlessly among the impressive list of destinations. Puttshack will blend inventive technology while paying homage to Baltimore's rich history. The entertainment venue is set to be built within The Whitney , a five-story mixed-use property developed by Chasen Companies, which holds significant historical value as it was originally home to the Meyer Seed Company.

"Bringing Puttshack, a national entertainment brand, to Harbor East will provide a unique, unforgettable experience for residents, visitors and employees in the area," said Drew Peace, COO of Chasen Companies. "This aligns with our overall vision for the community–creating incredible, modern spaces that support the growth of residences and retail in the heart of Baltimore City.

The future venue in Baltimore will be Puttshack's first location in Maryland. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has nine locations in the United States- Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Denver, Houston, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, and St. Louis- and four in the United Kingdom. Puttshack continues to grow with Dallas and Nashville projected to open in late 2023.

Already proven in attracting a younger target demographic, the Puttshack team continues its strategic expansion plans with the company's 2022 growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. The capital will allow Puttshack to expand into more top markets across the U.S., as well as invest in new technologies to enhance overall guest experience and follows a $60 million funding round from Promethean Investments in 2021.

For more information about Puttshack, venue locations and job opportunities, please visit puttshack.com .

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generational appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game within an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company outing. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has nine U.S. locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Denver, Houston, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, and St. Louis, along with four London locations, with additional global expansion plans. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a U.K. headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com .

About Chasen Companies

Chasen Companies acquires and develops real estate in the Greater Baltimore Region with a rapidly growing footprint across the U.S. Each living and workspace is intentionally designed to provide a boutique, luxury setting with a focus on modern amenities carefully chosen for tenants. A vertically integrated company, Chasen is committed to providing the highest quality product and service by managing the entire development process including acquisitions, finance, development, construction, marketing, leasing, and property management. The firm was recently ranked No. 7 on the Financial Times FT Ranking of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, and among the fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000; #1 in the DC Metro Area and #18 on the National List, respectively. More information is available at https://www.chasencompanies.com/ .

