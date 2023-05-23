Puttshack's Grand Opening Brings New Entertainment to Scottsdale Quarter

Upscale tech-driven mini-golf experience expands to Arizona, opens ninth U.S. location

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience, announced today the grand opening of its ninth U.S. venue located in Scottsdale Quarter, a buzzing high-end multi-use development in Scottsdale, Arizona on June X, 2023. Surrounded by the lush Sonoran Desert, a plethora of luxury hotels, eclectic shops, and more, Puttshack will be a prominent destination for Scottsdale residents and visitors to experience the brand's distinctive, high-energy gameplay and impressive offerings of globally-inspired cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails and mocktails.

Located at 15059 N Scottsdale Road, Puttshack will cover 25,000 square feet over two stories, and feature four unique, tech-driven, competitive mini-golf courses. Each course is integrated with Puttshack's patented Trackaball™ technology, which powers the entire gameplay experience and provides seamless automated scoring, bonus point opportunities, interactive games at each hole, and more. Paired with Puttshack's lively gameplay is an inventive, globally-inspired dining menu and full cocktail bar, as well as world-class hospitality and a vibrant, upscale nightlife atmosphere. Puttshack will also incorporate multiple private event spaces for exclusive parties that can be held both inside and outside on expansive patio areas.

"Puttshack's truly unique, spirited energy matches the atmosphere at Scottsdale Quarter perfectly and will provide Scottsdale residents and visitors with a fantastic new destination to spend time with friends and family," said Susan Walmesley, CMO of Puttshack. "We can't wait to officially open our doors in Scottsdale and welcome our first guests in Arizona to experience the unrivaled Puttshack game, food, and drink."

"We are delighted to have Puttshack join us at Scottsdale Quarter," said Richard Hunt, General Manager of Scottsdale Quarter. "This one-of-a-kind destination will bring an unparalleled entertainment experience to our community, expanding the center's already dynamic array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options."

Puttshack takes great pride in supporting the local communities it calls home and is happy to support the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC). SWCC is dedicated to rescuing, providing sanctuary, and rehabilitating wildlife that has been displaced or orphaned until they are ready to be returned to their natural homes in the wild. In benefit of SWCC, Puttshack will donate $1.00 for every purchase of the "Arizona Tailpipe," a unique and sharable spring roll appetizer filled with chimichanga chicken, chihuahua cheese, sauteed veggies, and refried beans, served with poblano cheese and a red enchilada dipping sauce on the side. Guests will also be able to indulge in additional menu options with a Scottsdale spin including the Sonoran Flatbread, featuring bacon-wrapped sausage and San Marzano sauce topped with mozzarella, drunken beans, onion, and jalapenos, served with avocado salsa.

Puttshack's U.S. footprint will stand at nine locations once Scottsdale opens its doors (preceded by locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami, Denver, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis, along with four locations in the United Kingdom). The company's ambitious growth plans will continue with additional venues set to be announced this year.

A growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. in late 2022 continues to allow Puttshack to secure unique and desirable real estate opportunities as it expands into more top markets across the U.S., as well as invest in new technologies to enhance overall guest experience. The recent growth capital follows a $60 million funding round from Promethean Investments in 2021.

Puttshack will be open to the public Sunday through Wednesday, 11am to 12am, and Thursday through Saturday, 11am to 1am. Kids are welcome into the venue until 8pm, after which it becomes 21+. Sign up for Puttshack Perks before they open to be the first to know when reservations are live, and to receive a free game of mini golf at Puttshack.com/Scottsdale.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with an exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for dates, family bonding, birthdays, nights out with friends, or corporate outings. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and eight U.S. locations, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami, Denver, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis with ambitious plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com.

About Scottsdale Quarter

Scottsdale Quarter caters to one of the country's wealthiest communities with luxury retail and one-of-a-kind eateries set within a beautiful backdrop that has won both local and national design awards. The town center is home to more than 90 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options, as well as numerous events and activities throughout the year. A dynamic offering of things to do along with things to buy keeps guests engaged and returning often. Scottsdale Quarter is open seven days a week. For center hours and more information, please call (480) 270-8123 or visit scottsdalequarter.com.

