Puwell and Morse Micro Validate 2-Mile Video Range: Strategic Partnership Powers Record-Breaking CES 2026 Debut

Following a successful 3.5km field test, Puwell confirms Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow SoC is the silicon engine behind the new ShowMo MileFlask Kit.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Puwell Technology Inc., a global innovator in AIoT vision, today officially announced its strategic partnership with Morse Micro, the leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon vendor. This collaboration integrates Morse Micro's cutting-edge MM6108 SoC with Puwell's proprietary MileCast+™ transmission engine, a combination that has effectively shattered the range limits of wireless security cameras.

The "Secret Sauce" Behind the Range

Puwell team testing transmission distance, December 2024 Puwell-Morse Team collaboration meeting, Hangzhou R&D Center

The MileFlask Kit, set to launch at CES 2026, addresses a critical gap in agricultural and industrial security: the inability of standard Wi-Fi to cover vast properties and the high recurring costs of cellular data.

"To achieve a true 2-mile range, software optimization wasn't enough; we needed the most sensitive sub-GHz silicon on the planet," said Jack Li, CEO of Puwell Technology Inc. "We selected Morse Micro because their MM6108 SoC delivers the massive signal penetration we need. When paired with our MileCast+ engine—which manages jitter and latency via SRT protocol—the result is a robust, 'set-and-forget' solution for farmers and site managers."

Driving the Future of Wi-Fi HaLow

The partnership demonstrates the commercial readiness of Wi-Fi HaLow technology for high-bandwidth IoT applications.

"The MileFlask is a textbook example of Wi-Fi HaLow's potential to outperform traditional connectivity," said Michael De Nil, CEO and cofounder at Morse Micro. "By leveraging the long-range capabilities of our MM6108 SoC, Puwell has created a product that solves a real-world connectivity problem. We are excited to see this innovation take center stage at CES 2026."

Availability

The ShowMo MileFlask Kit will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The company invites industry partners and media to experience the technology firsthand.

About Puwell Technology Inc.

Puwell Technology Inc. is the creator of the IPC360 Cloud ecosystem and the professional security brand, ShowMo. With R&D in Hangzhou and global operations in New York, Puwell specializes in AIoT solutions powered by the MileCast+ engine.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its first-generation MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining unstoppable momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

