Puwell Shatters Wi-Fi Limits: Showmo MileFlask Kit Achieves 2-Mile Wireless HD Video Range Ahead of CES 2026

Powered by the proprietary MileCast+™ engine, the new solar-powered system delivers stable 2Mbps video over 2 miles without repeaters, redefining long-range security for agriculture and industrial sites.

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Puwell Technology Inc., a global leader in AIoT smart vision, today announced a major performance breakthrough for its upcoming professional security system, the Showmo MileFlask Kit. In pre-launch field tests conducted yesterday, the system successfully maintained high-definition video transmission at a distance of 3.5 km (approx. 2.2 miles), doubling the performance implied by its own name.

The MileFlask Kit is scheduled to officially launch at CES 2026 on January 6, but early access is currently available via Prelaunch.

ShowMo engineers validating MileFlask's connectivity during the latest distance test. Field test map demonstrating the ShowMo camera's successful 2-mile wireless transmission.

Breaking the Connectivity Barrier

Traditional Wi-Fi cameras struggle to reach beyond a few hundred feet, while 4G/5G solutions incur high monthly data costs. The MileFlask Kit solves this dilemma by creating a private, long-range wireless tunnel.

The record-breaking 2-mile range is powered by MileCast+™, Puwell's proprietary transmission engine. According to the company's technical specifications, this engine integrates:

Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah): Utilizing Sub-1 GHz frequencies to penetrate obstacles and travel 5-10x farther than standard Wi-Fi.

SRT (Secure Reliable Transport): A broadcast-grade protocol that ensures smooth video with latency under 500ms, even over long distances.

Adaptive Intelligence: In the 3.5 km field test, the system automatically stabilized at 2Mbps, sufficient for clear 1080p/2K monitoring.

"Different for Better"

"We engineered the MileFlask to go where standard cameras simply can't," said [Jack Li], CEO of Puwell Technology Inc. "Achieving over two miles in our field tests validates the robustness of our MileCast+ engine, ensuring our users in agriculture and industrial sectors have massive reliability headroom."

Availability

The Showmo MileFlask Kit will be showcased at CES 2026. To secure a early discount before the global launch, interested buyers can reserve their unit today at Prelaunch

About Puwell Technology Inc.

Registered in Delaware and headquartered in the United States, Puwell Technology Inc. is the parent company and IP holder of the IPC360 Cloud ecosystem. With a strategic footprint spanning New York, Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh City, and Penang, and a core R&D center in Hangzhou, Puwell integrates global innovation with robust engineering. The company operates a dual-brand strategy: VIRTAVO focuses on consumer smart home security, while ShowMo operates as a specialized branch dedicated to providing diverse support for a broader spectrum of security challenges, which includes the new MileFlask series powered by MileCast+ technology.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Chloe Lee

Marketing Manager

1.785.811.3103

www.puwell.com

SOURCE Puwell Technology Inc.