Pvolve Announces Significant Franchise Expansion with New Agreements in Four Major Markets

Innovative Fitness Franchise Inks Deals for Studios in Dallas, Miami, Charlotte, and Portland

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve , the fitness franchise that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, continues to revolutionize the boutique fitness industry, announcing the signing of franchise agreements to bring new studios to Dallas, Miami, Charlotte, and Portland. These additions, which include both single and multi-unit developments, represent Pvolve's strategic push into high-growth territories and highlight the brand's momentum in attracting sophisticated franchise partners from diverse business backgrounds.

Collectively, the new locations will create between 10 to 15 job opportunities per studio, contribute to local economies, and offer residents a groundbreaking approach to achieving sustainable fitness and longevity.

The new franchise agreements include:

Dallas, Texas: A three-unit development agreement with Jessie Cleveland, leveraging her extensive business acumen as an accounting professor to bring Pvolve to premium locations, including Highland Park/Park Cities, North Dallas, and Lakewood.

Miami, Florida: International business leader Adriana Albornoz will introduce Pvolve's premium fitness concept to Coral Gables, with a planned opening in late summer or early fall 2025.

Charlotte, North Carolina: Seasoned entrepreneur Mariana Lim, who brings valuable franchise ownership experience to the Pvolve system, will develop a location in the upscale Myers Park neighborhood.

Portland, Oregon: Business innovators Gary and Suzy Jackson combine their complementary expertise in education, retail ownership, and fitness industry experience for their Northwest Portland development.

"Pvolve's continued success is fueled by franchise owners who believe in our mission and have the expertise to bring it to life in their communities," said Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. "By strategically expanding into these top markets with the right owners at the helm, we're ensuring that more people can experience the life-changing benefits of Pvolve and live younger, longer."

The brand recently made waves with the launch of its Strength Redefined Challenge . The six-week journey, inspired by Jennifer Aniston's personal routine, is designed to revolutionize both how you move and how you feel. By combining functional movement with a focus on overall well-being, the challenge empowers individuals of all ages and fitness levels to tap into their potential and enhance their healthspan from the inside out.

With territories available for development nationwide, Pvolve is seeking passionate franchise partners who share the brand's commitment to delivering a smarter approach to fitness. Current opportunities include additional locations in Texas, Florida, North Carolina and other major markets across the U.S. The brand is actively seeking both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees who have strong business acumen and exceptional communication, leadership, and management skills.

For more information on Pvolve and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://pvolvefranchise.com/ .

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 50 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/ , https://pvolvefranchise.com/ .

