Pvolve Confirms Six New Studio Locations in Arizona

Emerging Functional Fitness Franchise Set to Open in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Chandler in the Coming Year

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve , the omni-channel fitness company with an innovative, clinically-backed method that pairs functional movement with proprietary resistance equipment, is set to debut six locations in Arizona this year: three studios in Phoenix, two in Scottsdale, and one in Chandler.

The local franchisees spearheading these various development deals include Brigitte Caruso (Chandler), a former telecommunications operator and Chandler native; Whitney Goodwin and Jeanine Yonushonis (Phoenix), an accountant and advertising executive, respectively; and Caitlin Pettitt and Chuck Huttinger (Scottsdale), experienced entrepreneurs from the marketing sector.

As a pioneer in functional fitness, Pvolve has rapidly gained traction globally this year, as consumers have abandoned long-standing beliefs that workouts must be punishing to be effective. Pvolve is a workout that prioritizes longevity and sustainability, without sacrificing effectiveness. Recently, the company announced the preliminary results of its Healthy Aging study which demonstrated that Pvolve is more effective in improving strength, flexibility, energy and quality of life for women over 40+ than 150 minutes per week of moderate cardio and strength training.* This cultural tailwind helped the brand establish a vital partnership with world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston, who experienced her own physical transformation through the workout method and officially partnered with the company in June 2023.

"I've always been passionate about group fitness classes, so when I discovered Pvolve's functional fitness approach, I knew it would strike a chord with our local community," said Jeanine Yonushonis, co-owner of Pvolve Phoenix. "What drew me to the method was its ability to push me to my limits without leaving me feeling completely drained. It's something truly different."

"Here in our community, there's a significant number of women who are determined to live longer, healthier lives, especially considering our limited outdoor activity months," Whitney Goodwin, co-owner of Pvolve Phoenix, added. "Pvolve isn't just a passing trend; it's a genuine investment in health and well-being, promoting longevity and enhancing both physical health and as well as one's physique."

As the fitness industry continues to evolve, Pvolve's functional fitness modality stands out for its untapped potential in large markets. As the demand for holistic fitness experiences grows, Pvolve emerges as an ideal solution for the communities of Phoenix, Chandler, and Scottsdale, where health and wellness are paramount.

"It's incredibly exciting to be expanding into Arizona at the pace we are," said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. "Each of our franchise partners offers something unique and special, but all share the same underlying passion for the method and bringing it to their communities."

About Pvolve

Pvolve is an omnichannel fitness company with a science-led method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with patented resistance equipment to sculpt, strengthen, and restore the body while enhancing mobility and flexibility. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 40 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/ .

*The 12-week clinical trial conducted by the University of Exeter and Pvolve included 72 women ages 40-60 years old, comparing 4 Pvolve workouts per week of 30-55 minutes in length to standard physical activity guidelines of 150 minutes per week.

