Pvolve Propels Franchise Growth in 2024, Emerges as Functional Fitness Leader

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve , the cutting-edge functional strength training workout, backed by Jennifer Aniston, that combines innovative resistance equipment with a clinically-proven approach to movement to build strong, mobile bodies, celebrated a landmark year in 2024 with unprecedented growth. Pvolve is boldly advancing its strategic expansion plan, with 11 newly-opened studios and 27 new franchise licenses awarded across North America, further solidifying its position as a leading force in the functional fitness space.

The brand's impressive trajectory continues to garner notable industry recognition. Founder Rachel Katzman received the Best Female Entrepreneur – Consumer Services Gold Stevie® Award in the 21st annual Stevie Awards® for Women in Business , while President Julie Cartwright was named among Athletech News' 50 Power Players shaping the fitness industry's future. These achievements underscore Pvolve's rising influence in the fitness industry and its unmatched appeal as a premier franchise opportunity.

"2024 marks a pivotal moment in Pvolve's evolution, driven by extraordinary demand for our franchise model," said Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. "The accessibility of the Pvolve Method's low-impact, resistance-based design sets us apart. Our classes are welcoming and effective for people of all ages and fitness levels, whether you're a beginner or an expert. Few fitness brands can genuinely say that."

Cartwright attributes Pvolve's explosive growth over the past year to be the unmatched efficacy of its signature Method, backed by clinically-proven results, and its high-profile partnership with world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston . The franchise's multi-revenue stream business model, proprietary equipment, and innovative hybrid class experiences have not only field rapid expansion but also deliver a distinctive and unparalleled consumer experience.

Pvolve is poised for continued growth with plans to open over 20 new studios in 2025, totaling over 40 operating locations by the end of 2025. The brand will also launch several new and engaging challenges throughout the year, starting with the Strength Redefined Challenge launched on January 6th. The six-week journey was inspired by Jennifer Aniston's personal routine and designed to transform not only how you move but how you feel, from the inside out. These strategic initiatives and growth plans reflect the brand's commitment to leading innovation in functional fitness while offering franchise partners proven opportunities for growth.

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 50 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/ , https://pvolvefranchise.com/ .

