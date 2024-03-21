Pvolve Set to Make Florida Debut in Tampa

Emerging Functional Fitness Franchise to Open New Studio Location in the Sunshine State

TAMPA, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve, the omni-channel fitness company with an innovative, clinically-backed method that pairs functional movement with proprietary resistance equipment, is making its Florida debut next winter after signing its latest franchise deal with Tampa Bay local Bijal Patel.

After over a decade spent practicing law within the healthcare industry, Patel was searching for a new passion and another professional pathway. That search led her to Pvolve. Patel visited both the Los Angeles and Chicago studios to experience the class and began to research the franchise opportunity. She believes Pvolve meets an unmet demand for this kind of workout in Tampa.

Unlike other fitness concepts, Pvolve is a workout that prioritizes longevity and sustainability, without sacrificing effectiveness. Recently, the company announced the preliminary results of its Healthy Aging study , which demonstrated that Pvolve is more effective in improving strength, flexibility, energy, and quality of life for women over 40+ than the recommended 150 minutes per week of cardio and strength training, which constitute standard physical activity guidelines.*

"I am excited to bring Pvolve to the Tampa Bay area. There is nothing quite like it here," said Patel. "My hope is that the Pvolve studio can serve as a community for individuals in the area who, like me, want to build strength, tone and change their bodies through functional movement with effective, low impact and high intensity workouts."

Patel is targeting South Tampa as the location of her new studio, which she anticipates opening in early 2025.

"This marks an exciting milestone for Pvolve as we introduce the first studio in Florida," said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. "We are thrilled to welcome Bijal to the Pvolve family as our newest franchisee. Between her professional experience and passion for health and wellness, she will play an integral role in developing our footprint in Southwest Florida."

As the fitness industry continues to evolve, Pvolve's functional fitness modality stands out for its untapped potential in large markets. The growing demand for holistic fitness solutions positions Pvolve for continued expansion, due to its innovative, effective, and clinically-proven method.

In addition to this new deal, Pvolve is aiming to strengthen its ties with the Tampa Bay community through the introduction of five or more studio locations in the year ahead, as brand awareness grows nationally and locally within the region.

For the latest news about Pvolve and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is an omnichannel fitness company with a science-led method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with patented resistance equipment to sculpt, strengthen, and restore the body while enhancing mobility and flexibility. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston, officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 40 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/.

*The 12-week clinical trial conducted by the University of Exeter and Pvolve included 72 women ages 40-60 years old, comparing 4 Pvolve workouts per week of 30-55 minutes in length to standard physical activity guidelines of 150 minutes per week.

