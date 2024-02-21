Pvolve Signs Franchise Agreement to Bring New Studio Location to Denver

Functional Fitness Brand to Debut New Studio Location This Fall

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve, the omni-channel fitness company with an innovative, science-led method that pairs functional movement with proprietary equipment, is heading for the Mile High City after securing a franchise agreement with Cali Kyle for Denver's first studio location, slated to debut this Fall.

After a brief stint in the corporate sector, Kyle recognized that her career wasn't offering her the sense of professional fulfillment she was after. Having grown up in an entrepreneurial household, she started exploring opportunities to build something for herself. As a former loyal member of her local Pvolve studio in Chicago (where she previously resided), Kyle knew exactly what brand she wanted to invest in and bring with her to Denver.

"I was ecstatic to move to Colorado, but very disappointed that I'd have to leave my Pvolve studio in Chicago behind; it was my haven," Kyle shared. "That's ultimately what prompted me to explore franchise opportunities with them, not only to support my own health routine, but as an opportunity to introduce my new hometown to the concept of functional fitness, which has changed my life in so many ways."

Kyle is confident that Denver's culture and active lifestyle will make Pvolve a welcomed addition to the city's fitness landscape. She is already setting sights on an additional studio location in the city, once the community has become familiar with the benefits of the brand's low-impact, clinically-backed method.

"Our entire team is thrilled to bring the Pvolve Method to Denver's vibrant fitness scene. Teaming up with Cali, who understands Denver's dynamic energy and health-conscious community, makes this launch even more special," said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. "Cali's personal transformation with the Pvolve Method showcases its power in developing holistic strength. She's the perfect person to foster a welcoming and motivating community in her studio, tailored to Denver's unique spirit.

40% of franchise owners started as Pvolve members, which serves as a testament to the efficacy of the modality and quality of the community that Pvolve offers.

Cartwright credits the efficacy of Pvolve's signature method and its recent partnership with world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Anisto n , as the reason the brand has been experiencing explosive growth. In addition, the franchise offers a multi-revenue stream business model, proprietary equipment, and hybrid class experiences that further fuel its expansion.

For more information on Pvolve and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is an omnichannel fitness company with a science-led method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with patented resistance equipment to sculpt, strengthen, and restore the body while enhancing mobility and flexibility. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston, officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 40 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/, https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

