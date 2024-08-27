Pvolve to Expand into Boulder, Colorado

Pioneering Functional Fitness Franchise Announces Latest Development Deal to Expand into America's Happiest City in Summer of 2025

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve, the fitness franchise that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, is set to debut its first location in Boulder, Colorado, in the summer of 2025. This expansion comes through a new franchise agreement with local entrepreneur Allison Randal.

This news follows the announcement that Colorado's first Pvolve studio will open at 1610 Little Raven Street, Suite 115, in Denver late this year – the first of several studios coming to the market from a separate development deal.

Allison, a serial-entrepreneur and consultant in the technology sector, is no stranger to health and fitness. When a car accident fractured her vertebra at the age of 13, she was advised by doctors that regular workouts would need to remain a part of her routine indefinitely in order to support her spinal health. After discovering Pvolve back in 2023, whose unique, science-backed method Allison notes as being the most physically accessible she's ever encountered, it wasn't long before she began exploring franchise opportunities.

"Pvolve's methodology not only catered to my physical needs but seamlessly integrated into my daily life, improving my mobility, toning my body, and significantly elevating my overall lifestyle," Allison shared. "I knew I wasn't the only one looking for a modality like that, and couldn't resist bringing the brand to Boulder so more people could experience its impact. If I could share one sentiment that sums up Pvolve's value, it would be the franchise's founding sentiment: "break a sweat, not your body."

Pvolve's franchise opportunity has taken hold in communities across the country at a record rate, as more consumers than ever continue to be drawn in by the brand's highly effective pairing of low-impact functional movements with resistance equipment. The Pvolve Method has proven to resonate, even attracting world-renowned actress, producer, and director Jennifer Aniston, who partnered with the brand last year.

Recently, the brand made headlines by announcing the results of their Lower Back Pain Clinical Study, conducted in collaboration with the University of Minnesota. The study revealed that 12 weeks of the Pvolve "Back Strengthening Series" is clinically proven to significantly reduce lower back pain by 80%.

"Nothing drives success in business like a passion and understanding for the industry, and that's exactly what Allison brings to the table," said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. "Her first-hand experience with the Pvolve Method and drive to promote the longevity and wellbeing of the Boulder community is sure to make Pvolve a welcomed addition and an integral part of locals' fitness routine."

For more information on Pvolve and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

About Pvolve



Pvolve is a workout method that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston, officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 40 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/, https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Conner Gossel, Fishman PR, [email protected] or 937-545-9812

SOURCE Pvolve