Pvolve to Open First Studio in Louisville, Marking Kentucky Debut

Innovative Fitness Franchise Signs Agreement to Bring New Location to the Region

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve , the fitness franchise that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, has announced a new studio signing in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with local couple Karsen and Clay Thornton. This marks Pvolve's debut in the state of Kentucky and adds to the brand's rapid growth, now boasting a total number of over 40 studios in development across the country.

Karsen brings a strong foundation in finance and business to Pvolve Louisville, with experience spanning accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business brokerage, and business valuation. In her current role, she advises local and regional businesses on various financial matters, from value enhancement to projection of future growth. This blend of business acumen, strategic insight, and a passion for fitness gives Karsen a solid foundation to lead Pvolve Louisville. Since immersing herself in the Louisville fitness world in 2021, she has been passionate about combining her commitment to health with her business expertise to benefit the local fitness community.

Clay shares Karsen's enthusiasm for fitness and recognizes the unique potential of the Pvolve method. Together, they are excited to introduce this innovative approach to a city known for its vibrant fitness culture. They believe Pvolve will provide a refreshing alternative for residents looking to enhance their workout routines. They are committed to leveraging their business expertise and passion for health to make a positive impact in Louisville.

"Pvolve's innovative approach to fitness aligns perfectly with our vision for promoting health and wellness in our community," the Thorntons shared. "We recognized a need for a program that enhances physical strength and supports overall well-being. Bringing Pvolve to Louisville allows us to offer a unique fitness solution that empowers individuals to reach their goals safely and effectively. If there's one message we want to convey, it's that Pvolve is all about 'moving better, feeling stronger,' and we can't wait to help our community experience that transformation."

Pvolve President Julie Cartwright attributes the brand's explosive growth to the efficacy of Pvolve's signature method and its partnership with world-renowned actress, producer, and director Jennifer Aniston. The franchise also offers a multi-revenue stream business model, proprietary equipment, and hybrid class experiences that further fuel its expansion.

"Expanding into Louisville is an exciting milestone for Pvolve, and we couldn't be happier to welcome Karsen and Clay Thornton as franchise partners," said Cartwright. "Their extensive business backgrounds and genuine passion for health and fitness make them the perfect fit to introduce Pvolve's fresh and effective approach to more individuals' fitness journeys. Being the first Pvolve studio in Kentucky makes this expansion even more special."

Recently, the brand made headlines with the launch of its latest campaign featuring Jennifer Aniston and Pvolve's patented fitness equipment. The campaign showcases powerful images of Aniston at her strongest, conveying that individuals of any age can tap into their potential for greater strength than they ever imagined.

Conceptualized by Aniston herself, the campaign aims to inspire people to recognize that everyone can experience newfound strength regardless of age or fitness level. Despite always being in great shape, Aniston continues to see impressive results through the Pvolve Method. For her, movement and strength are vital components of her life, and she is committed to thriving for the long term.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 40 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/ , https://pvolvefranchise.com/ .

