Pvolve to Strengthen San Antonio with First Studio

Innovative Fitness Franchise Signs Agreement to Bring First Location to the City

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve , the fitness franchise that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, has announced a new studio signing in San Antonio with local entrepreneur Rachel Neal. This deal will mark Pvolve's 13th studio awarded in the state of Texas and adds to the brand's rapid growth, now boasting more than 50 studios in development across the country.

Pvolve has ambitious plans for San Antonio, with five additional territories available for new locations as part of its aggressive expansion strategy. Each new location will create between 10 to 15 job opportunities, providing a significant boost to the local economy and community.

Rachel Neal, a 16-year veteran of the restaurant industry, recently made a career shift to pursue her true passion and become a group fitness instructor and trainer. After giving birth and receiving medical advice to avoid high-intensity exercise, she turned to functional fitness. As a Pvolve client initially, she experienced firsthand how the workout improved her quality of life. Inspired by these positive results, she knew Pvolve was the right brand to partner with to open her own studio and looks forward to future growth with the company.

"Pvolve stood out to me because I noticed that it enhanced my daily life," said Rachel Neal, owner of Pvolve San Antonio. "I saw the potential that it has to transform how people live, work, and play based on my own experience, and knew that I wanted to bring the brand to my community."

Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve, credits the brand's rapid growth to its clinically-proven method, which builds total-body strength while promoting longevity—aligning with the growing cultural recognition of fitness as vital to overall health . The brand's partnership with world-renowned actress, producer, and director Jennifer Aniston, along with the success of its multi-revenue stream business model, have all contributed to the brand's expansion.

"Pvolve has been expanding its franchise footprint at a record rate over the last 12 months, and San Antonio was a natural target for us given the strong community of active, health-oriented individuals," said Cartwright. "We are thrilled to welcome Rachel Neal as a Pvolve franchisee. As a respected business owner in San Antonio, Rachel has built strong connections within her community through her previous ventures. Her deep commitment to the community, paired with her genuine passion for health, fitness, and personal transformation with Pvolve, make her the perfect person to lead this exciting new studio location."

The brand recently made waves with the launch of its latest campaign featuring Jennifer Aniston with Pvolve's patented fitness equipment. Conceptualized by Aniston herself, the campaign emphasizes the power of strength to unlock a longer, healthier life. It aims to inspire people of all ages and fitness levels to tap into their potential and enhance their healthspan through functional movement

Pvolve has territories available for development nationwide, including additional opportunities in San Antonio, as well as plans for growth in Dallas, Charlotte, and West Palm.

Currently, the brand is seeking both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees who have strong business acumen and exceptional communication, leadership, and management skills. With a multi-revenue stream business model, hybrid classes, proprietary equipment, and high-profile brand endorsements, Pvolve represents a compelling business opportunity within the $87 billion fitness industry.

For more information on Pvolve and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://pvolvefranchise.com/ .

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 50 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/ , https://pvolvefranchise.com/ .

