PwC adds the Lopos SafeDistance wearable to its Zone Check platform, allowing social distancing and contact tracing at work

GHENT, Belgium, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, the wearable solution Lopos SafeDistance has been integrated into the Zone Check platform by PwC's global strategy consulting business. Zone Check is a modular business continuity tool including a management cockpit and a contact tracing app to ensure a controlled return to the workplace during COVID-19.

The expansion of PwC Zone Check with the Lopos SafeDistance wearable allows for adherence to social distancing regulation in areas where bringing a smartphone is not allowed, restricted or impracticable. Lopos' wearables are fully integrated into the Zone Check platform, thereby ensuring to cover all aspects of contact tracing and a seamless communication between the Zone Check app and the wearable.

The wearable device warns users by sending vibrating, visual and/or acoustic signals when the required minimum safe distance is disregarded. The technology inside the wearable is accurate up to 15 cm, ensuring a clear safety zone without false alarms.

"Employees often forget to adhere to the social distance as they return back to work. With SafeDistance from Lopos PwC will provide its Zone Check clients with a device that provides immediate feedback to their employees as they try to adhere to the government or company policies. The device is robust, safe, easy to use and can be worn on a lanyard or belt clip. It integrates seamlessly with the Zone Check platform for contact tracing should there be a COVID-19 infection," says Günther Reimann, Principal at Strategy&. "We feel that Lopos have really nailed it with the most accurate, reliable and configurable social distance wearable in the market."

"Lopos will provide Zone Check clients with a solution when high accuracy distance ranging and immediate feedback for their employees is required or when the use of smartphones is not allowed or cumbersome. This partnership will allow Lopos to grow even faster," says Jen Rossey, CEO of Lopos.

Using ultra-wideband technology, Lopos guarantees centimeter level accuracy as well as a long battery life. The wearables furthermore support complex alarm logics: different alarm patterns can easily be implemented. Clients could opt for a warning by light at 2 meters proximity; add vibration at 1.50 m; and a loud sound, vibration plus a flashing light at 1 meter.

About Lopos

Lopos was founded in October 2019 and is a spin off from the University of Ghent and Imec: www.imec-int.com/en. Lopos specializes in real time location services and distance Monitoring to keep everyone safe in their workplaces. Lopos is headquartered in Ghent and serves customers around the globe. Please visit us at www.lopos.be/en

Lopos bv

Jen Rossey, CEO

telephone +32-9 396 60 11 / [email protected]

