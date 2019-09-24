PWR Technologies Secures GSA Contract, Will Service Federal Accounts

MESQUITE, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PWR Technologies, LLC., (PWR) a leading full-service managed IT Services and Consulting firm, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded GSA Schedule 70 Contract (47QTCA19D0019), and are now certified to supply GENERAL PURPOSE COMMERCIAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT, SOFTWARE, AND SERVICES to the Federal Government. Acknowledging the growth in federal spending through the GSA, PWR Technologies have listed their Technology Services on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage!®.

"This contract opens up significantly more markets throughout the country and affords us an opportunity to continue to provide all Federal branches access to our vast technology Solutions and Services," states Justin Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer at PWR Technologies, LLC. He adds: "This contract will expand our reach beyond the state and federal level down to county and municipal agencies, as we can now offer all of our managed systems and services at fixed government pricing."

From VoIP, V-Fax, and call routing services to IT infrastructure maintenance, Managed IT Services, improvement and support, PWR Technologies has the knowledge and experience to allow any size business to exploit everything this technological world has to offer. No matter the project, big or small they keep their clients' time and bottom line in mind without sacrificing the quality of the work done.

About PWR Technologies, LLC.:

Founded in 2017, PWR Technologies offers crystal clear VoIP communications and dependable V-Faxing without the hassles of a phone line. They pride themselves on providing everything required to thrive in the ever-changing IT environment. Moving to a new location? Opening a second branch? In the market for a new computer? PWR Technologies offers a comprehensive Consulting & Analysis Service that works with clients to clearly identify their needs and provide a workable and manageable solution with an excellent return on investment. Visit www.pwrtechnologies.com for more information.

Contact for PWR Technologies, LLC.: Justin Wolfe, CEO at: (469) 693537

