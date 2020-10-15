PYA Announces Larsen Jay as New Director of Business Alliances

Jay founded and most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Random Acts of Flowers, a not-for-profit whose mission is to enhance the emotional health and well-being of individuals in healthcare facilities across the country.

He is a current Knox County Commissioner At-Large, and is known throughout East Tennessee for his civic engagement and leadership efforts, serving as a board member for many organizations.

"Larsen combines a lifelong commitment to helping others with a creative, entrepreneurial mindset," said PYA Chief Executive Officer Marty Brown. "His emphasis on service and relationships matches ours. His focus will be on helping our PYA colleagues forge stronger alliances with our clients in order to better serve them."

Jay adds, "The PYA brand is widely known for integrity, expertise, innovation, and perhaps most of all, relationships. The opportunity to help businesses and organizations as a member of such an accomplished team is deeply rewarding."

About PYA

For more than 35 years, PYA, a national professional services firm providing management consulting and accounting, has helped its clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges related to regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, governance, business valuations and fair market value assessments, multi-unit business and clinical integrations, best practices, tax and assurance, business analysis, and operations optimization.

PYA's steadfast commitment to an unwavering client-centric culture has served the firm's clients well. PYA consistently is ranked among the top 20 healthcare consulting firms in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare. PYA is also ranked by INSIDE Public Accounting as one of the top 100 largest accounting firms in the U.S. Additionally, PYA has been consistently voted a "Top Workplace." PYA's affiliated companies offer clients world-class data analytics; professional real estate development and advisory resources for healthcare providers; comprehensive claims audits for self-insured Fortune 500 companies; and wealth management and retirement plan administration.

PYA is an independently owned consulting and accounting firm and is a member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network.

PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa. For more information, please visit pyapc.com.

